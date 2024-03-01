Category:
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: All Queen’s Blood cards and how to get them

Time to take a Queen's Blood oath.
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Mar 1, 2024 12:14 pm
queen's blood board in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Queen’s Blood carries on Final Fantasy‘s tradition of great mini-games in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and the card-collecting activity not only provides a ton of cards to find, but also offers a fun take on the genre.

I can tell you, hand on heart, that my favorite-ever minigame in any title is The Witcher 3‘s Gwent—another card-collecting game. A shocker, I know. However, Queen’s Blood’s array of cards, the depth of how games play out, and the addition of one-off puzzles to shake things up are simply fabulous.

Don’t be surprised to see Square Enix turn this into a fully-fledged free-to-play mobile game. Until then, you should collect every single Queen’s Blood card in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Not just for the fun of it, but also to give yourself the best chance of beating every opponent—and because it’s fun!

How many Queen’s Blood cards are in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

cards in queens' blood in final fantasy 7 rebirth
It’s a thing of beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are 145 Queen’s Blood cards to collect in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth—thankfully, there are no swaps to contend with!

Each card is unique and boasts a numerical value that will affect an individual lane’s score, it tells you the amount of power a tile needs to place the card, and also describes any modifiers and enhancements it will make to the battlefield.

Every Queen’s Blood card & location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

buying queen's blood cards in final fantasy 7 rebirth
It’s going to be a while before you have them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This is an almost complete list of every Queen’s Blood card in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth featuring the names and locations of 143 of the 145 cards in Rebirth. Don’t worry, we will add the final two entries once we’ve confirmed them for you.

The cards are broken down into several categories when it comes to procuring them: receiving them automatically as part of your starter deck at the beginning of Chapter Two, winning them from other Queen’s Blood players, acquiring them as part of a QB Booster Pack, as a reward for completing a certain quest, as part of special card challenges, and several other methods.

Now, many of these cards, such as those included in QB Booster Packs, will only become available once you advance in the main story. Unlocking more regions and more shops and vendors is the key to acquiring the full deck—if it’s not already obvious, you’re not supposed to be able to just amass the best deck possible from the get-go.

I found, once I rolled the credits on the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ending and had access to the game, practically all card vendors and shops had the QB Booster Packs I was missing. Also, certain cards are tied to Queen’s Blood players that require you to be a certain rank before you can face them, so make sure you’re beating everyone you encounter along the way.

Here’s our Queen’s Blood card list and locations.

Card numberCard nameLocation
#1Security OfficerUnmissable Starter Deck Card at the beginning of Chapter Two.
#2Riot TrooperFound in QB Booster Pack: Suppressive Strikers sold by various Vendors.
#3GrenadierFound in QB Booster Pack: Ruffians sold by various Vendors.
#4J-Unit SweeperUnmissable Starter Deck Card at the beginning of Chapter Two.
#5Queen BeeUnmissable Starter Deck Card at the beginning of Chapter Two.
#6ToxiratFound in QB Booster Pack: Suppressive Strikers sold by various Vendors.
#7LevrikonUnmissable Starter Deck Card at the beginning of Chapter Two.
#8Grasslands WolfUnmissable Starter Deck Card at the beginning of Chapter Two.
#9MuUnmissable Starter Deck Card at the beginning of Chapter Two.
#10MandragoraFound in QB Booster Pack: Ruffians sold by various Vendors.
#11ElphadunkUnmissable Starter Deck Card at the beginning of Chapter Two.
#12CactuarWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Kalm in the Grasslands Region.
#13Crystalline CrabWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Kalm in the Grasslands Region.
#14QuetzalcoalFound in QB Booster Pack: Ruffians sold by various Vendors.
#15ZuFound in QB Booster Pack: Ruffians sold by various Vendors.
#16Devil RiderFound in QB Booster Pack: Suppressive Strikers sold by various Vendors.
#17ScreamerWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Kalm in the Grasslands Region.
#18FlanFound in QB Booster Pack: Suppressive Strikers sold by various Vendors.
#19CrawlerFound in QB Booster Pack: Weird & Wicked sold by various Vendors.
#20ArchdragonFound in QB Booster Pack: Weird & Wicked sold by various Vendors.
#21OgreWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Under Junon in the Junon Region.
#22DeathwheelFound in QB Booster Pack: Shut Up ‘n’ Drive sold by various Vendors.
#23FleetwingWon by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
#24ZemzelettWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Under Junon in the Junon Region.
#25IgniliskFound in QB Booster Pack: Shut Up ‘n’ Drive sold by various Vendors.
#26CapparwireFound in QB Booster Pack: Weird & Wicked sold by various Vendors.
#27MindflayerWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Crow’s Nest in the Junon Region.
#28ScrutineyeFound in QB Booster Pack: Shut Up ‘n’ Drive sold by various Vendors.
#29Hell Rider IIFound in QB Booster Pack: Shut Up ‘n’ Drive sold by various Vendors.
#30FlametrooperWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Crow’s Nest in the Junon Region.
#31SpearhawkWon by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
#32Sea DevilWon by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
#33ShoalopodFound in QB Booster Pack: High Seas Horror sold by various Vendors.
#34Crown LanceFound in QB Booster Pack: High Seas Horror sold by various Vendors.
#35Tonberry KingWon by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
#36Sandhog PieFound in QB Booster Pack: Uncanny Terrors sold by various Vendors.
#37BloatfloatFound in QB Booster Pack: Uncanny Terrors sold by various Vendors.
#38BagnadranaWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in North Corel in the Corel Region.
#39CockatriceWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in North Corel in the Corel Region.
#40HeatseekerFound in QB Booster Pack: Uncanny Terrors sold by various Vendors.
#41BombWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in North Corel in the Corel Region.
#42ThugWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in The Dustbowl in the Corel Region.
#43Death ClawWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in The Dustbowl in the Corel Region.
#44LandwormFound in QB Booster Pack: Heavy Hitters sold by various Vendors.
#45SandspitterFound in QB Booster Pack: Heavy Hitters sold by various Vendors.
#46ChimeraFound in QB Booster Pack: Heavy Hitters sold by various Vendors.
#47JokerWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in The Dustbowl in the Corel Region.
#48AmphidexFound in QB Booster Pack: Jungle Arcanum sold by various Vendors.
#49FrightflowerFound in QB Booster Pack: Jungle Arcanum sold by various Vendors.
#50GagighandiFound in QB Booster Pack: Jungle Arcanum sold by various Vendors.
#51Insectoid ChimeraWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Cosmo Canyon in the Cosmo Canyon Region.
#52GigantoadFound in QB Booster Pack: Jungle Arcanum sold by various Vendors.
#53MalocerosWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Gongaga in the Gongaga Region.
#54GrandhornFound in QB Booster Pack: Heavy Hitters sold by various Vendors.
#55Great MalboroWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Gongaga in the Gongaga Region.
#56GrangalanWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in The Dustbowl in the Corel Region.
#57AmalgamFound in QB Booster Pack: Chimerical Creatures sold by various Vendors.
#58SkeeskeeFound in QB Booster Pack: Chimerical Creatures sold by various Vendors.
#59GriffonWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Gongaga in the Gongaga Region.
#60BasiliskFound in QB Booster Pack: Chimerical Creatures sold by various Vendors.
#61ReapertailWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Cosmo Canyon in the Cosmo Canyon Region.
#62JabberwockFound in QB Booster Pack: Stranger Than Fiction sold by various Vendors.
#63Desert SahaginFound in QB Booster Pack: Stranger Than Fiction sold by various Vendors.
#64CavestalkerFound in QB Booster Pack: Stranger Than Fiction sold by various Vendors.
#65Stone GolemFound in QB Booster Pack: Chimerical Creatures sold by various Vendors.
#66Two FaceWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Cosmo Canyon in the Cosmo Canyon Region.
#67Gi SpecterFound in QB Booster Pack: Stranger Than Fiction sold by various Vendors.
#68ValronWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Nibelheim in the Nibel Region.
#69DisgorgonFound in QB Booster Pack: Prehistoric Beasts sold by various Vendors.
#70DragonFound in QB Booster Pack: Prehistoric Beasts sold by various Vendors.
#71Twin BrainWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Nibelheim in the Nibel Region.
#72Black BatFound in QB Booster Pack: Carnival of Carnage sold by various Vendors.
#73Bahba VelamyuFound in QB Booster Pack: Prehistoric Beasts sold by various Vendors.
#74RictusWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Costa Del Sol in the Corel Region.
#75AdjudicatorFound in QB Booster Pack: Carnival of Carnage sold by various Vendors.
#76Yin & YangFound in QB Booster Pack: Carnival of Carnage sold by various Vendors.
#77Diabolic VariantWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Costa Del Sol in the Corel Region.
#78Special Forces OperatorFound in QB Booster Pack: Endgame Baddies sold by various Vendors.
#792-C SOLDIERWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Costa Del Sol in the Corel Region.
#80KelmelzerFound in QB Booster Pack: Ancient Stewards sold by various Vendors.
#81Panthera ProtectorFound in QB Booster Pack: Ancient Stewards sold by various Vendors.
#82HecteyesFound in QB Booster Pack: Ancient Stewards sold by various Vendors.
#83Floating DeathFound in QB Booster Pack: Ancient Stewards sold by various Vendors.
#84IroncladFound in QB Booster Pack: Cthonic Sentinels sold by various Vendors.
#85Moss-Grown AdamantoiseFound in QB Booster Pack: Cthonic Sentinels sold by various Vendors.
#86CloudWon by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
#87BarretWon by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
#88TifaWon by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
#89AerithWon by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
#90Red XIIIWon by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
#91YuffieWon by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
#92Cait SithWon by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
#93CidWon by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
#94VincentWon by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
#95IfritPurchase from Thorin’s Card Card Shop in Grasslands Region.
#96ShivaWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Under Junon in the Junon Region.
#97RamuhWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Ghost Square in the Gold Saucer in the Junon Region.
#98TitanPurchase from Thorin’s Card Card Shop in Grasslands Region.
#99KujataPurchase from Thorin’s Card Card Shop in Grasslands Region.
#100OdinPurchase from Thorin’s Card Card Shop in Grasslands Region.
#101PhoenixPurchase from Thorin’s Card Card Shop in Grasslands Region.
#102LeviathanWon by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
#103AlexanderPurchase from Thorin’s Card Card Shop in Grasslands Region.
#104BahamutWon by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
#105Bahamut ArisenPurchase from Thorin’s Card Card Shop in Grasslands Region.
#106??????
#107Chocobo & MoogleBeat Thorin as part of “A Rare Card Lost” Quest in Grasslands Region.
#108Fat ChocoboPurchase from Thorin’s Card Card Shop in Grasslands Region.
#109Posh ChocoboWon by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
#110Moogle TrioWon by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
#111Magic PotUnmissable Starter Deck Card at the beginning of Chapter 2.
#112Materia GuardianWon by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
#113MidgardsormrWon by beating Queen’s Blood player in Crow’s Nest in the Junon Region.
#114Mythril GolemWon by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
#115Terror of the DeepPurchase from Thorin’s Card Card Shop in Grasslands Region.
#116GrasptropodWon by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
#117Custom ValkyrieWon by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
#118GigatriceWon by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
#119DyneWon by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
#120Anuran SuppressorWon by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
#121Specimen H1024Won by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
#122Crimson Mare Mk. IIWon by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
#123Gi NattakWon by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
#124Forgotten SpecimenWon by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
#125Don Corneo & AbzuFound in QB Booster Pack: Endgame Baddies sold by various Vendors.
#126Red DragonFound in QB Booster Pack: Cthonic Sentinels sold by various Vendors.
#127Demon GateFound in QB Booster Pack: Cthonic Sentinels sold by various Vendors.
#128RenoFound in QB Booster Pack: The Turks sold by various Vendors.
#129RudeFound in QB Booster Pack: The Turks sold by various Vendors.
#130ElenaFound in QB Booster Pack: The Turks sold by various Vendors.
#131TsengFound in QB Booster Pack: The Turks sold by various Vendors.
#132RufusWon by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
#133RocheFound in QB Booster Pack: Endgame Baddies sold by various Vendors.
#134J-SquadReward for beating “Saga of the Seaside” Quest in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
#135Chocobo JockeyCan be purchased using Gold Saucer points at GP Exchange booths in Gold Saucer in Corel Region.
#136Space RangerCan be purchased using Gold Saucer points at GP Exchange booths in Gold Saucer in Corel Region.
#137Haunted HotelCan be purchased using Gold Saucer points at GP Exchange booths in Gold Saucer in Corel Region.
#138SkywheelCan be purchased using Gold Saucer points at GP Exchange booths in Gold Saucer in Corel Region.
#139LovelessCan be purchased using Gold Saucer points at GP Exchange booths in Gold Saucer in Corel Region.
#140Saucer SquadCan be purchased using Gold Saucer points at GP Exchange booths in Gold Saucer in Corel Region.
#141DioCan be purchased using Gold Saucer points at GP Exchange booths in Gold Saucer in Corel Region.
#142??????
#143SephirothWon by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
#144Emerald WitchReward for beating Vincent at Shinra Manor in Nibelheim in Nibel Region.
#145Shadowblood QueenReward for beating the Shadowblood Queen in Gongaga Ruins, found next to Gongaga Ruins Remnawave Tower, in Gongaga Region.
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.