Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: All Queen’s Blood cards and how to get them

Queen’s Blood carries on Final Fantasy‘s tradition of great mini-games in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and the card-collecting activity not only provides a ton of cards to find, but also offers a fun take on the genre.

Recommended Videos

I can tell you, hand on heart, that my favorite-ever minigame in any title is The Witcher 3‘s Gwent—another card-collecting game. A shocker, I know. However, Queen’s Blood’s array of cards, the depth of how games play out, and the addition of one-off puzzles to shake things up are simply fabulous.

Don’t be surprised to see Square Enix turn this into a fully-fledged free-to-play mobile game. Until then, you should collect every single Queen’s Blood card in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Not just for the fun of it, but also to give yourself the best chance of beating every opponent—and because it’s fun!

How many Queen’s Blood cards are in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

It’s a thing of beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are 145 Queen’s Blood cards to collect in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth—thankfully, there are no swaps to contend with!

Each card is unique and boasts a numerical value that will affect an individual lane’s score, it tells you the amount of power a tile needs to place the card, and also describes any modifiers and enhancements it will make to the battlefield.

Every Queen’s Blood card & location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

It’s going to be a while before you have them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This is an almost complete list of every Queen’s Blood card in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth featuring the names and locations of 143 of the 145 cards in Rebirth. Don’t worry, we will add the final two entries once we’ve confirmed them for you.

The cards are broken down into several categories when it comes to procuring them: receiving them automatically as part of your starter deck at the beginning of Chapter Two, winning them from other Queen’s Blood players, acquiring them as part of a QB Booster Pack, as a reward for completing a certain quest, as part of special card challenges, and several other methods.

Now, many of these cards, such as those included in QB Booster Packs, will only become available once you advance in the main story. Unlocking more regions and more shops and vendors is the key to acquiring the full deck—if it’s not already obvious, you’re not supposed to be able to just amass the best deck possible from the get-go.

I found, once I rolled the credits on the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ending and had access to the game, practically all card vendors and shops had the QB Booster Packs I was missing. Also, certain cards are tied to Queen’s Blood players that require you to be a certain rank before you can face them, so make sure you’re beating everyone you encounter along the way.

Here’s our Queen’s Blood card list and locations.