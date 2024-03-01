Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: All Queen’s Blood cards and how to get them

Queen’s Blood carries on Final Fantasy‘s tradition of great mini-games in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and the card-collecting activity not only provides a ton of cards to find, but also offers a fun take on the genre.
I can tell you, hand on heart, that my favorite-ever minigame in any title is The Witcher 3‘s Gwent—another card-collecting game. A shocker, I know. However, Queen’s Blood’s array of cards, the depth of how games play out, and the addition of one-off puzzles to shake things up are simply fabulous.
Don’t be surprised to see Square Enix turn this into a fully-fledged free-to-play mobile game. Until then, you should collect every single Queen’s Blood card in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Not just for the fun of it, but also to give yourself the best chance of beating every opponent—and because it’s fun!
How many Queen’s Blood cards are in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?
There are 145 Queen’s Blood cards to collect in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth—thankfully, there are no swaps to contend with!
Each card is unique and boasts a numerical value that will affect an individual lane’s score, it tells you the amount of power a tile needs to place the card, and also describes any modifiers and enhancements it will make to the battlefield.
Every Queen’s Blood card & location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
This is an almost complete list of every Queen’s Blood card in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth featuring the names and locations of 143 of the 145 cards in Rebirth. Don’t worry, we will add the final two entries once we’ve confirmed them for you.
The cards are broken down into several categories when it comes to procuring them: receiving them automatically as part of your starter deck at the beginning of Chapter Two, winning them from other Queen’s Blood players, acquiring them as part of a QB Booster Pack, as a reward for completing a certain quest, as part of special card challenges, and several other methods.
Now, many of these cards, such as those included in QB Booster Packs, will only become available once you advance in the main story. Unlocking more regions and more shops and vendors is the key to acquiring the full deck—if it’s not already obvious, you’re not supposed to be able to just amass the best deck possible from the get-go.
I found, once I rolled the credits on the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ending and had access to the game, practically all card vendors and shops had the QB Booster Packs I was missing. Also, certain cards are tied to Queen’s Blood players that require you to be a certain rank before you can face them, so make sure you’re beating everyone you encounter along the way.
Here’s our Queen’s Blood card list and locations.
|Card number
|Card name
|Location
|#1
|Security Officer
|Unmissable Starter Deck Card at the beginning of Chapter Two.
|#2
|Riot Trooper
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Suppressive Strikers sold by various Vendors.
|#3
|Grenadier
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Ruffians sold by various Vendors.
|#4
|J-Unit Sweeper
|Unmissable Starter Deck Card at the beginning of Chapter Two.
|#5
|Queen Bee
|Unmissable Starter Deck Card at the beginning of Chapter Two.
|#6
|Toxirat
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Suppressive Strikers sold by various Vendors.
|#7
|Levrikon
|Unmissable Starter Deck Card at the beginning of Chapter Two.
|#8
|Grasslands Wolf
|Unmissable Starter Deck Card at the beginning of Chapter Two.
|#9
|Mu
|Unmissable Starter Deck Card at the beginning of Chapter Two.
|#10
|Mandragora
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Ruffians sold by various Vendors.
|#11
|Elphadunk
|Unmissable Starter Deck Card at the beginning of Chapter Two.
|#12
|Cactuar
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Kalm in the Grasslands Region.
|#13
|Crystalline Crab
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Kalm in the Grasslands Region.
|#14
|Quetzalcoal
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Ruffians sold by various Vendors.
|#15
|Zu
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Ruffians sold by various Vendors.
|#16
|Devil Rider
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Suppressive Strikers sold by various Vendors.
|#17
|Screamer
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Kalm in the Grasslands Region.
|#18
|Flan
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Suppressive Strikers sold by various Vendors.
|#19
|Crawler
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Weird & Wicked sold by various Vendors.
|#20
|Archdragon
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Weird & Wicked sold by various Vendors.
|#21
|Ogre
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Under Junon in the Junon Region.
|#22
|Deathwheel
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Shut Up ‘n’ Drive sold by various Vendors.
|#23
|Fleetwing
|Won by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
|#24
|Zemzelett
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Under Junon in the Junon Region.
|#25
|Ignilisk
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Shut Up ‘n’ Drive sold by various Vendors.
|#26
|Capparwire
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Weird & Wicked sold by various Vendors.
|#27
|Mindflayer
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Crow’s Nest in the Junon Region.
|#28
|Scrutineye
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Shut Up ‘n’ Drive sold by various Vendors.
|#29
|Hell Rider II
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Shut Up ‘n’ Drive sold by various Vendors.
|#30
|Flametrooper
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Crow’s Nest in the Junon Region.
|#31
|Spearhawk
|Won by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
|#32
|Sea Devil
|Won by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
|#33
|Shoalopod
|Found in QB Booster Pack: High Seas Horror sold by various Vendors.
|#34
|Crown Lance
|Found in QB Booster Pack: High Seas Horror sold by various Vendors.
|#35
|Tonberry King
|Won by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
|#36
|Sandhog Pie
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Uncanny Terrors sold by various Vendors.
|#37
|Bloatfloat
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Uncanny Terrors sold by various Vendors.
|#38
|Bagnadrana
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in North Corel in the Corel Region.
|#39
|Cockatrice
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in North Corel in the Corel Region.
|#40
|Heatseeker
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Uncanny Terrors sold by various Vendors.
|#41
|Bomb
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in North Corel in the Corel Region.
|#42
|Thug
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in The Dustbowl in the Corel Region.
|#43
|Death Claw
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in The Dustbowl in the Corel Region.
|#44
|Landworm
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Heavy Hitters sold by various Vendors.
|#45
|Sandspitter
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Heavy Hitters sold by various Vendors.
|#46
|Chimera
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Heavy Hitters sold by various Vendors.
|#47
|Joker
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in The Dustbowl in the Corel Region.
|#48
|Amphidex
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Jungle Arcanum sold by various Vendors.
|#49
|Frightflower
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Jungle Arcanum sold by various Vendors.
|#50
|Gagighandi
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Jungle Arcanum sold by various Vendors.
|#51
|Insectoid Chimera
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Cosmo Canyon in the Cosmo Canyon Region.
|#52
|Gigantoad
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Jungle Arcanum sold by various Vendors.
|#53
|Maloceros
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Gongaga in the Gongaga Region.
|#54
|Grandhorn
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Heavy Hitters sold by various Vendors.
|#55
|Great Malboro
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Gongaga in the Gongaga Region.
|#56
|Grangalan
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in The Dustbowl in the Corel Region.
|#57
|Amalgam
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Chimerical Creatures sold by various Vendors.
|#58
|Skeeskee
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Chimerical Creatures sold by various Vendors.
|#59
|Griffon
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Gongaga in the Gongaga Region.
|#60
|Basilisk
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Chimerical Creatures sold by various Vendors.
|#61
|Reapertail
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Cosmo Canyon in the Cosmo Canyon Region.
|#62
|Jabberwock
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Stranger Than Fiction sold by various Vendors.
|#63
|Desert Sahagin
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Stranger Than Fiction sold by various Vendors.
|#64
|Cavestalker
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Stranger Than Fiction sold by various Vendors.
|#65
|Stone Golem
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Chimerical Creatures sold by various Vendors.
|#66
|Two Face
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Cosmo Canyon in the Cosmo Canyon Region.
|#67
|Gi Specter
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Stranger Than Fiction sold by various Vendors.
|#68
|Valron
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Nibelheim in the Nibel Region.
|#69
|Disgorgon
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Prehistoric Beasts sold by various Vendors.
|#70
|Dragon
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Prehistoric Beasts sold by various Vendors.
|#71
|Twin Brain
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Nibelheim in the Nibel Region.
|#72
|Black Bat
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Carnival of Carnage sold by various Vendors.
|#73
|Bahba Velamyu
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Prehistoric Beasts sold by various Vendors.
|#74
|Rictus
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Costa Del Sol in the Corel Region.
|#75
|Adjudicator
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Carnival of Carnage sold by various Vendors.
|#76
|Yin & Yang
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Carnival of Carnage sold by various Vendors.
|#77
|Diabolic Variant
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Costa Del Sol in the Corel Region.
|#78
|Special Forces Operator
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Endgame Baddies sold by various Vendors.
|#79
|2-C SOLDIER
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Costa Del Sol in the Corel Region.
|#80
|Kelmelzer
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Ancient Stewards sold by various Vendors.
|#81
|Panthera Protector
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Ancient Stewards sold by various Vendors.
|#82
|Hecteyes
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Ancient Stewards sold by various Vendors.
|#83
|Floating Death
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Ancient Stewards sold by various Vendors.
|#84
|Ironclad
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Cthonic Sentinels sold by various Vendors.
|#85
|Moss-Grown Adamantoise
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Cthonic Sentinels sold by various Vendors.
|#86
|Cloud
|Won by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
|#87
|Barret
|Won by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
|#88
|Tifa
|Won by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
|#89
|Aerith
|Won by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
|#90
|Red XIII
|Won by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
|#91
|Yuffie
|Won by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
|#92
|Cait Sith
|Won by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
|#93
|Cid
|Won by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
|#94
|Vincent
|Won by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
|#95
|Ifrit
|Purchase from Thorin’s Card Card Shop in Grasslands Region.
|#96
|Shiva
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Under Junon in the Junon Region.
|#97
|Ramuh
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Ghost Square in the Gold Saucer in the Junon Region.
|#98
|Titan
|Purchase from Thorin’s Card Card Shop in Grasslands Region.
|#99
|Kujata
|Purchase from Thorin’s Card Card Shop in Grasslands Region.
|#100
|Odin
|Purchase from Thorin’s Card Card Shop in Grasslands Region.
|#101
|Phoenix
|Purchase from Thorin’s Card Card Shop in Grasslands Region.
|#102
|Leviathan
|Won by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
|#103
|Alexander
|Purchase from Thorin’s Card Card Shop in Grasslands Region.
|#104
|Bahamut
|Won by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
|#105
|Bahamut Arisen
|Purchase from Thorin’s Card Card Shop in Grasslands Region.
|#106
|???
|???
|#107
|Chocobo & Moogle
|Beat Thorin as part of “A Rare Card Lost” Quest in Grasslands Region.
|#108
|Fat Chocobo
|Purchase from Thorin’s Card Card Shop in Grasslands Region.
|#109
|Posh Chocobo
|Won by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
|#110
|Moogle Trio
|Won by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
|#111
|Magic Pot
|Unmissable Starter Deck Card at the beginning of Chapter 2.
|#112
|Materia Guardian
|Won by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
|#113
|Midgardsormr
|Won by beating Queen’s Blood player in Crow’s Nest in the Junon Region.
|#114
|Mythril Golem
|Won by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
|#115
|Terror of the Deep
|Purchase from Thorin’s Card Card Shop in Grasslands Region.
|#116
|Grasptropod
|Won by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
|#117
|Custom Valkyrie
|Won by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
|#118
|Gigatrice
|Won by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
|#119
|Dyne
|Won by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
|#120
|Anuran Suppressor
|Won by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
|#121
|Specimen H1024
|Won by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
|#122
|Crimson Mare Mk. II
|Won by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
|#123
|Gi Nattak
|Won by completing Card Carnival challenge in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
|#124
|Forgotten Specimen
|Won by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
|#125
|Don Corneo & Abzu
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Endgame Baddies sold by various Vendors.
|#126
|Red Dragon
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Cthonic Sentinels sold by various Vendors.
|#127
|Demon Gate
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Cthonic Sentinels sold by various Vendors.
|#128
|Reno
|Found in QB Booster Pack: The Turks sold by various Vendors.
|#129
|Rude
|Found in QB Booster Pack: The Turks sold by various Vendors.
|#130
|Elena
|Found in QB Booster Pack: The Turks sold by various Vendors.
|#131
|Tseng
|Found in QB Booster Pack: The Turks sold by various Vendors.
|#132
|Rufus
|Won by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
|#133
|Roche
|Found in QB Booster Pack: Endgame Baddies sold by various Vendors.
|#134
|J-Squad
|Reward for beating “Saga of the Seaside” Quest in Costa Del Sol in Corel Region.
|#135
|Chocobo Jockey
|Can be purchased using Gold Saucer points at GP Exchange booths in Gold Saucer in Corel Region.
|#136
|Space Ranger
|Can be purchased using Gold Saucer points at GP Exchange booths in Gold Saucer in Corel Region.
|#137
|Haunted Hotel
|Can be purchased using Gold Saucer points at GP Exchange booths in Gold Saucer in Corel Region.
|#138
|Skywheel
|Can be purchased using Gold Saucer points at GP Exchange booths in Gold Saucer in Corel Region.
|#139
|Loveless
|Can be purchased using Gold Saucer points at GP Exchange booths in Gold Saucer in Corel Region.
|#140
|Saucer Squad
|Can be purchased using Gold Saucer points at GP Exchange booths in Gold Saucer in Corel Region.
|#141
|Dio
|Can be purchased using Gold Saucer points at GP Exchange booths in Gold Saucer in Corel Region.
|#142
|???
|???
|#143
|Sephiroth
|Won by completing Queen’s Blood challenge in Gold Saucer’s Wonderment Square in Corel Region.
|#144
|Emerald Witch
|Reward for beating Vincent at Shinra Manor in Nibelheim in Nibel Region.
|#145
|Shadowblood Queen
|Reward for beating the Shadowblood Queen in Gongaga Ruins, found next to Gongaga Ruins Remnawave Tower, in Gongaga Region.