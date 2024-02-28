Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth chapter list: All main story missions

Most Final Fantasy games are broken into chapters, like a book, with each chapter containing specific stories, quests, and adventures. In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, there are quite a few chapters, though it’s a few less than fans expected.

Recommended Videos

All chapters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You have 14 chapters to work through in FF7 Rebirth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In FF7 Rebirth, there are 14 chapters to complete. You earn trophies simply by completing each of the 14 chapters. Here are all the chapters in FF7 Rebirth.

Chapter 1: Fall of a Hero

Chapter 2: A New Journey Begins

Chapter 3: Deeper into Darkness

Chapter 4: Dawn of a New Era

Chapter 5: Blood in the Water

Chapter 6: Fool’s Paradise

Chapter 7: Those Left Behind

Chapter 8: All That Glitters

Chapter 9: The Planet Stirs

Chapter 10: Watcher of the Vale

Chapter 11: The Long Shadow of Shinra

Chapter 12: A Golden Key

Chapter 13: Where Angels Fear to Tread

Chapter 14: End of the World

For the most part, these chapters focus on the story and opening up more of the map along your journey. The main storyline should take roughly 40 hours, and if you complete all the main quests and side quests, it will take around 100 hours to finish FF7 Rebirth. So, while there aren’t as many chapters in FF7 Rebirth as in Final Fantasy 16, there are around 40 hours of story content and 60 hours of side content for you to enjoy.