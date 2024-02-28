Category:
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth chapter list: All main story missions

There aren’t too many chapters.
Published: Feb 28, 2024
Cloud givin the a yellow blossom to Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Square Enix on YouTube

Most Final Fantasy games are broken into chapters, like a book, with each chapter containing specific stories, quests, and adventures. In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, there are quite a few chapters, though it’s a few less than fans expected.

All chapters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

All chapters in Final fantasy 7 Rebirth
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In FF7 Rebirth, there are 14 chapters to complete. You earn trophies simply by completing each of the 14 chapters. Here are all the chapters in FF7 Rebirth.

  • Chapter 1: Fall of a Hero
  • Chapter 2: A New Journey Begins
  • Chapter 3: Deeper into Darkness
  • Chapter 4: Dawn of a New Era
  • Chapter 5: Blood in the Water
  • Chapter 6: Fool’s Paradise
  • Chapter 7: Those Left Behind
  • Chapter 8: All That Glitters
  • Chapter 9: The Planet Stirs
  • Chapter 10: Watcher of the Vale
  • Chapter 11: The Long Shadow of Shinra
  • Chapter 12: A Golden Key
  • Chapter 13: Where Angels Fear to Tread
  • Chapter 14: End of the World

For the most part, these chapters focus on the story and opening up more of the map along your journey. The main storyline should take roughly 40 hours, and if you complete all the main quests and side quests, it will take around 100 hours to finish FF7 Rebirth. So, while there aren’t as many chapters in FF7 Rebirth as in Final Fantasy 16, there are around 40 hours of story content and 60 hours of side content for you to enjoy.

