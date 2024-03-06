FF7 Rebirth: From Whence Life Flows Walkthrough

I’m constantly amazed by Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s talent for shoving endless side content down your throat.

Square Enix balanced the fun of playing mini-games like Fort Condor and Queen’s Blood with story-rich side quests such as Whence the Life Flows in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. One minute, you’re shepherding a horde of super creepy Moogles, and the next, you’re witnessing major characters teeter on the brink of Mako poisoning. In this guide, I’ll show you the exact location to find every Mako Frequency Lifespring in the Cosmo Canyon.

How to unlock From Whence the Life Flows in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

New shiny tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock this quest, complete Red XIII’s trial in the Ready or Not main scenario quest in Cosmo Canyon during or after chapter 10. This side quest is available via the Notice Board or by speaking with Bugenhagen directly.

Old Bugenhagen sends you off on a quest to decipher vaguely drawn maps and pinpoint the location of five Lifesprings in the entire Canyon. He intends to measure the frequency of the Mako with a Mako Meter but would like you to do the map reading.

All Mako Frequency locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

First Mako Frequency location

Right under Cosmo Canyon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Mako Frequency is directly south of Cosmo Canyon in FF7R. To reach Lifespring Survey Station No. 1, follow these steps:

Fast travel to the Dried Oasis Remnawave Tower. Head directly northeast until you run into a locked green door. Approach the door and press Triangle to open it.

Though you don’t have the key, Bugenhagen eerily drops by out of nowhere and opens the door for you. After a cutscene, he hands you another poorly drawn map with hints to find the second and third Mako Frequencies.

Second Mako Frequency location

Southwest of Cosmo Canyon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second Mako Frequency is southwest of Cosmo Canyon, near the ruins where you track down the Protorelic in Phenomenon Intel 3: Capital Ruin

Before opening the green doors to scan Lifespring Survey Station No. 2, defeat the Skeeskee fiends outside the ruins. Watch the cutscene with Bugenhagen and prepare for the third frequency.

Third Mako Frequency location

South of the second Lifespring. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third Mako Frequency is southwest of the second one in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. There are a few Sanagins outside that you can easily mop up with Ice attacks. After defeating them, inspect Lifespring Survey Station No. 3.

Once you scanned the third Mako Frequency, Bugenhagen hands you a fourth vague map to find another Lifespring Survey Station.

Fourth Mako Frequency location

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the fourth Mako Frequency in FF7 Rebirth, follow these steps:

Head east of the third Lifespring Survey Station you just scanned. Once you reach the Gliding Range Remnawave tower, head northeast until you spot the distinctive green doors of Whence the Life Flows nestled within a rocky cave. After taking down two Sahagins with Blizzard and a Griffin with Lightning, you can scan the fourth Mako Frequency. To stagger the Griffin, wait until it casts Wind Shroud around itself. Break this protective shield with Lightning to raise its stagger bar.

Bugenhagen says you’re closer to the desired outcome before giving you the fifth and last map.

Fifth Mako Frequency location

South corner of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fifth Mako Frequency is at the Southern end of Cosmo Canyon. To reach this area, follow these steps:

Start northeast of the Excavation Phenomenon in Cosmo Canyon. Follow this ramp until you run into a Chocobo Gliding Range, which you can use by holding R2. Use the Chocobo Gliding Range to reach the other end of the cliff. Hug the wall to the right and use a second Chocobo Gliding Range to launch into the air. The propellers help you stay in the air until you reach the opposite side. Then, take a right up the cliff and hug the wall to the left until you find a third Chocobo Glide. Take the fourth Chocobo Gliding Range immediately to the left. Speed through a cave and turn left to find the fifth Lifespring Survey Station in FF7 Rebirth.

A trio of Threadspinner Chimera awaits inside. To defeat them, use Blizzard to pressure them and stagger them with Abilities. Make sure to bring a healer with Poisona to cure anyone inflicted with this status ailment.

With all Mako Frequencies scanned, you can now complete From Whence the Life Flows. As a reward, Bugenhagen is up for a little Final Fantasy 7 lore lesson.