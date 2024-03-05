FF7 Rebirth: All Corel Protorelic and Cactuar Rocks Locations

The hunt for Protorelics continues in FF7R‘s Corel region, but this time, it’s got nothing to do with playing a tabletop game or chasing bandits.

Instead of taking down Beck’s gang or mastering Fort Condor, you uncover a secret community of Cactuars hiding inside Modular Receptors in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. But before that, you need to track down Cactuar Rocks with a Cactuar-shaped statue and fight golden Cactuars. If the word hasn’t become utterly meaningless to you after photographing Cactuar paintings in Costa del Sol, believe me, it will after tackling all the Protorelic challenges in the Corel Desert.

Corel Protorelic one: Cactuar Rock location in FF7 Rebirth

Step by step. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To track down Cactuar Rocks, hold Up on the D-Pad to raise the Cactuar Statue. This emits a light that guides you to the rock’s location.

Tip: You can use the Cactuar Statue while driving the Buggy.

The first Cactuar Rock is directly east of the Modular Reactor. Ride the Buggy east and hug the boulder next to the Chocobo Stop to climb to the ground above.

When you stand in front of the Cactuar Rock in FF7 Rebirth, hold Up the D-Pad to raise the statue. This causes four golden Cactuars to spawn, so be prepared for an encounter. After the battle, touch the Cactuar Rock with Triangle to watch a cutscene between Yuffie and Cloud, and head back to the Modular Reactor to begin the first Cactuar Crush challenge with Kid G.

Yuffie Cactuar Crush phase one

Ninja Yuffie to the rescue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To win at Cactuar Crush, take down as many Cactuars as you can before the timer runs out. Aim for a score above 1000 to get the first Protorelic piece in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Yuffie is a fast ninja, so take advantage of her speed and Throw ability to win. Plus, look out for rainbow Cactuars to buy some extra time.

Gladiatuars are weak to physical attacks, like Art of War and regular blows.

are weak to physical attacks, like Art of War and regular blows. Magituars are weak to magic attacks, like Yuffie’s Ninjutsu and other spells.

Corel Protorelic two: Cactuar Rock location in FF7 Rebirth

Parkour Cloud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the second Cactuar Rock in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, head northeast of Modular Reactor two. You find a set of climbable ledges to reach higher ground. When you’re at the top, use the Grappling Hook to the right and press circle to grab onto a second set of climbable ledges. These take you to the Cactuar Rock.

Just like before, when you raise your Cactuar Statue, three golden Cactuars spawn. Defeat them to touch the Cactuar Rock and gain access to Modular Reactor three.

Aerith Cactuar Crush phase one

Um, can’t anyone else go? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unsurprisingly, a second Cactuar Crush challenge awaits inside. I found it outrageous that Aerith, a healer, offered to take on this trial herself. Luckily, her Luminous and Shadow Wards make this second Cactuar Crush trial a breeze.

Lightuars are weak to Aerith’s Luminous Ward. Press L2 to conjure it.

are weak to Aerith’s Luminous Ward. Press L2 to conjure it. Darktuars are weak to Aerith’s Shadow Ward. Press R2 to conjure it.

Corel Protorelic three: Cactuar Rock location in FF7 Rebirth

Sneaky path. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This challenge only becomes available after chapter twelve in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The third Cactuar Rock is located west of the Modular Reactor, crossing the river. Follow these steps to reach it:

Use the climbable ledges to reach higher ground. Walk toward the cacti in front of you to find a ledge to their right. Traverse it and hug the wall to the right to find a second set of climbable ledges, but this time, use them to go down. Below, there are more climbable ledges to the right. Climb them and keep walking forward to reach a sandy area with the third Cactuar Rock.

After raising the Cactuar Statue in front of the Cactuar Rock, a Gigantuar spawns. Gigantuar becomes pressured on its own when it unleashes Needle Rain, so this is the perfect opening to take it down.

Yuffie Cactuar Crush phase two

When you head back to the Modular Reactor, Kid G has a third challenge set up for you.

The same rules from the first Cactuar Crush apply, but focus on Gold Cactuars and Gigantuars when they spawn, since they reward more points. Also, pay close attention to Magituars and Gladiatuars, since they can swap mid-fight.

Corel Protorelic four: Cactuar Rock location in FF7 Rebirth

We’ve got a long way to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fourth Cactuar Rock in FF7 Rebirth is northeast of the Modular Reactor, close to a Chocobo Stop. To reach it, climb the yellow ledges then drop down to the seaside. Follow the remaining yellow ledges to the left and hug the wall to the right. To the left, look for the sticks you can grapple to reach the Cactuar Rock ahead.

After interacting with it, a Gargantuar appears. Although it’s much tankier, the same rules from the Gigantuar battle apply. When defeated, head back to the Modular Reactor to complete the Corel Protorelic challenges.

Aerith Cactuar Crush phase two

Like in the second Cactuar Crush challenge, Aerith switches between Shadow and Luminous Wards to damage incoming Cactuars. Focus on taking down Gold Gigantuars when they appear, and be wary of their Body Slam attack.

How to defeat Kid G

Beating legends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is the best team and strategy to beat Kid G in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as well as his entire moveset and how to counter it.

Moveset

Move name Description How to counter Don’t Think So Engulfs himself in a redflame buff. N/A Guard Crush Punches a character, lowering their defenses. Dodge away from danger. Goblin Beatdown Punches a character twice, launching them into the air. Dodge backward. Sledgehammer Leaps into the air and pounds the ground, dealing AoE damage. Dodge backward twice. Whammo Deals 9999 damage. Prevent this from being cast by successfully staggering every pressured Kid G. If not, heal accordingly.

Strategy

Best team: Tifa or Yuffie, Cloud, and Barret. With Whammo being a key move in Kid G’s moveset, no amount of healing from Aerith can protect you.

To defeat Kid G, pressuring and staggering him is a must. If you dodge, parry, or interrupt his post-parry attack or Goblin Beatdown, he becomes pressured. Do your best to stagger him when he’s in this state, or else he’ll unleash a Whammo attack.

After you’ve taken Kid G down, he gives you the last Protorelic piece. Finally, all Corel Protorelic pieces are in your possession.