All Cactuar locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

One of the many side activities in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s Costa Del Sol will have you tracking down four well-hidden Cactuars, so let’s find them—sharpish.

The Costa Del Sol is one of the many areas in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that has been remade from the ground up and is now a vibrant, charming getaway destination for anyone to bask in. To make Cloud and the gang even more welcome, a litany of mini-games and side quests await.

One, in particular, requires you to use your powers of deduction to isolate and identify four Catcuar drawings scattered around the Costa Del Sol. Chances are, at least one will have you stumped, which is why we want to help you out of this spiky situation.

Every Catcuar location in Costa Del Sol Cactuar Caper quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Gotta find ’em all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Cactuar Caper quest will have you running all over town trying to find the four Cactuar locations. But this quest can be tricky because they’re in places you wouldn’t necessarily think of. When you spot one, you need to equip the camera and set it to a certain zoom level for the picture to count. You’ll know if it’s correct because the frame will turn green.

Here’s every Cactuar location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Cactuar location one

Size doesn’t matter. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cactuar location one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cactuar No. 1 can be found close to where the yacht docks at the Costa Del Sol port where you first arrive. If you go to the end and turn right from the boat’s landing spot, you’ll see a few fire hydrants dotted in a row next to some huts. The first pink Cactuar will be very small but visible if you look on the correct side of the hydrant.

Cactuar location two

Water you doing down there? Screenshot by Dot Esports Cactuar location two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Working our way around the island, I encountered Cactuar No. 2 at the end of two adjacent piers—as shown by our map location. If you go down the leftmost one and look at the rock formation at the end, you should see the pesky pink Cactuar at the top, waiting to have its picture taken.

Cactuar location three

Oh, you are cheeky. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cactuar location three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A tricky one is this as you can look at the Surf & Suntan sign and not think twice, but heading up slightly north from location two, you’ll come to the Surf & Suntan hut. If you look at the main sign advertising the name, you will see the Cactuar on the left side of the sign, mocking you out in the open.

Cactuar location four

Caught between a rock and a…rock. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cactuar location four. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fourth and final Cactuar location to wrap up proceedings is tucked away in a corner opposite the previous spot. It’s next to the Football minigame, high up on a cliffside betwixt two other green Cactuar-looking creatures. Snap a picture of it, and that is all four Cactuars photographed and found.

There’s so much to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that it can be easy to become overwhelmed. If you find this is the case, then make sure you check out how to beat the Terror of the Deep boss if you’re struggling. To get up to speed, check out the complete day one patch notes to see what changes have been made to FF7 Rebirth.