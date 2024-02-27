Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth day one update patch notes: Gamebreaking bug fixed, graphics and gameplay improvements

A day-one update for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth looks to give you the perfect preparation as you head into Square Enix’s latest and greatest creation, and we have the full patch notes.

Recommended Videos

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is here to challenge you both physically and mentally and offer a fresh perspective into a large chunk of the original’s engrossing gameplay. However, Square Enix does not want to do itself, or you, a disservice with an imperfect product.

So, there’s a complete day-one patch featuring some much-needed TLC and tweaks to make what is already a masterpiece even more majestic. The update officially went live on Feb. 21 but will roll out on launch day (Feb. 29) to everyone.

So let’s sharpen our Buster Sword and see what you have in store waiting for you on release day.

Everything included in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s day one Version 1.010 update (Feb. 29)

Yuffie approves of this update. Image via Square Enix.

Progression no longer hindered by gamebreaking glitch

The patch notes indicate that the previous version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth had a “very rarely occurring bug where it would sometimes become impossible to progress in the game under specific conditions.”

Needless to say, this isn’t ideal. So it’s great that this is no longer an issue because no matter how good FF7 Rebirth is, no one wants to have to be forced to start all over—especially as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a long game.

Graphics given an overhaul

One specific area the day one patch focuses on is graphics. Outside of minor “text fixes,” there are “improvements to visual fidelity” where Performance Mode is concerned—for those people favoring crisper frame rates—and there are also “improvements to visual quality,” which target the overall graphics, frame rate, and the in-game HUD.

Demo bonuses fixed

If you took part in the extensive Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo, then you’re entitled to a free reward in Rebirth. This patch enables you to redeem it and add it to your treasure trove of goodies in Rebirth.

Gameplay tweaks and quality-of-life enhancements

The day-one update also makes improvements across the board too. For instance, different bugs could crop up in battle when specific conditions were met—this is now a thing of the past. Particular items “have been corrected to do what they were originally intended to,” you can now repair Chocobo Stops without having to dismount, and there are “improvements to overall game stability.”

Finally, a restriction on capturing content in the game’s final chapter has now been lifted.