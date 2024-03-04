Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to beat every Fort Condor game in Junon (Normal and Hard mode)

While most minigames introduced in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are new, Fort Condor is actually a returning tower defense tabletop from the original 1997 release.

Recommended Videos

Since then, it’s been renamed (the original name was Condor War) and revamped to fit in FF7R‘s world. Still, the concept of defending your Outposts while taking down your enemies remains basically the same. Although I didn’t aim for total completion back in the day, I wasn’t about to overlook any Fort Condor challenges in Rebirth. Check out this guide below for dominating every Fort Condor match in FF7R Rebirth.

FF7R: Junon Fort Condor Game one

My prey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Hero Units: Cloud and Barret (One)

Cloud and Barret (One) Best Ally Units: Safeguard Defense Focused (Three)

The goal of this match is to take down all Shinra boss units. While your goal is mostly offensive, I recommend keeping a mostly defensive strategy to get the hang of how the game works.

Normal mode strategy

With this strategy, you keep all your Outposts safe while defeating all Shinra units before the timer runs out in Fort Condor

Deploy an Enforcer unit on the right. Deploy a Ranger unit on the right. Deploy an Enforcer on the left. Deploy a Ranger unit on the left. Deploy a Cleric unit on the right Deploy a Cleric unit on the left. Hold L1 and deploy Cloud to aid the team on the right. Deploy two more Ranger units: one on the right and one on the left. Hold L1 and deploy Barret nearby to aid the team on the left. Deploy an Enforcer unit in the center of the field.

Normal mode strategy

This strategy consists of building a solid team on the right while leaving your left Outpost unprotected. You sacrifice this Outpost in favor of building an unstoppable offensive team on the right to take down all Shinra units.

Deploy an Elite Enforcer unit near your right Outpost. Deploy a Cleric unit to protect your Enforcer. Deploy a Ranger unit behind your Enforcer. Deploy a Vanguard unit to help deal damage. Deploy a second Cleric unit to help consolidate the team. Deploy an Elite Ranger unit on the right. Deploy an Enforcer and Ranger units on the right. Deploy Barret and Cloud behind the trenches. Deploy a Vanguard and Enforcer units. Deploy a Ranger and Vanguard units.

FF7R: Junon Fort Condor Game two

Why can’t we get a mecha-spider mount? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Hero Units: Cloud and Tifa

Cloud and Tifa Best Ally Units: Offense and Defense-Focused

The goal of this Fort Condor match in FF7R is to take down the pink Armored Commander stationed at the center of the enemy frontline.

Easy mode strategy

To get a victory, focus on building a solid team on the right in the first half of the match. Only when it’s fended off all incoming enemies should you start building a team on the left.

Deploy an Elite Vanguard unit and a regular Vanguard unit behind the trenches on the right. Place an Enforcer unit in front of them before making contact with the Shinra unit ahead. Deploy a Cleric unit behind the entire team. Deploy a Ranger unit next to the Cleric unit. Deploy a third Vanguard unit to strengthen the offense. Deploy a second Enforcer unit to protect your Outpost behind you. Deploy an Elite Vanguard unit on the left. Deploy an Enforcer unit in front of the Elite Vanguard unit on the left. Deploy a Ranger unit behind these two units on the left. Deploy a Cleric unit in the back to provide support. Deploy Cloud on the team on the right and Tifa on the team on the left. Keep reinforcing your offensive and defensive units to take down the Armored Commander at the center.

Hard mode strategy

Like in the first match, the goal is to build an unstoppable team on the right while sacrificing the left Outpost.

Deploy an Elite Enforcer unit near your Outpost on the right. Deploy a Vanguard unit behind it. Deploy two Cleric units at the very back of the team. Deploy a second Vanguard unit to strengthen your offense. Deploy a second Elite Vanguard unit in case your first one falls. Deploy Cloud around this team to create a Barrier around them. Deploy a Ranger unit to deal enemy from a distance. Deploy a third Vanguard unit to take on the Modded Sweeper ahead. Deploy Tifa near the team to take down the Modded Sweeper and focus your offensive energy on the Armored Commander. Keep deploying Vanguard and Ranger units from behind the trenches to aid this team.

FF7R: Junon Fort Condor Game three

Best girl. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Hero Units: Cloud and Tifa

Cloud and Tifa Best Ally Units: Offense and Defense-Focused

The goal of the third match of Fort Condor in FF7R is to take down the Gilgacannon Tower with the princess. The strategy outlined below works for both difficulty modes.

When the enemy crosses your trenches, deploy an Elite Vanguard unit on the right. Deploy a Cleric unit on the right. Deploy an Enforcer unit and place it in front of the entire team. Deploy a Vanguard unit on the left to fend off incoming enemies. Deploy a Vanguard unit on the right. Deploy one Enforcer unit on the right and one on the left. Deploy Cloud to protect the team on the left. Deploy Tifa to take down the Outpost on the right. As two teams become one and focus on the Gilgacannon at the center, deploy Ranger units until the stage is complete.

FF7R: Junon Fort Condor Game four

It’s the final countdown. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Hero Units: Cloud and Barret

Cloud and Barret Best Ally Units: Offense and Defense-Focused

To beat the fourth stage of Fort Condor in FF7R, build a solid team of Ranger and Vanguard units protected by Elite Enforcers to take down Warlock.

Deploy an Elite Enforcer unit on the right and a Cleric unit behind it. Deploy an Elite Enforcer unit on the left and a Cleric unit behind it. Deploy a Vanguard unit on the right. Deploy an Enforcer unit next to your right Outpost. Deploy a Ranger unit on the left. Deploy an Enforcer unit in front of your left team. Deploy a third Cleric unit on the right. Deploy Cloud to aid your team on the right. Deploy one Elite Ranger unit on the left and a regular Ranger unit on the right. Deploy Barret to aid the team on the left. Deploy an Enforcer unit and a Ranger unit in the center to provide support to the now unified team. To prevent your team from being wiped by Warlock’s devastating front attack by building solid Ranger support from now on.

With these strategies, you can complete every Fort Condor challenge in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. If you need extra tips for other minigames, check out our Queen’s Blood tips and tricks guide or our recipe to get an S rank in the Junon parade.