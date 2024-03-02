Best Junon Parade Formation in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Near the end of your adventures in Junon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you are be tasked with leading a musical parade with the Seventh Infantry, and scoring highly is vital to get the best prize.

Formation is one of the major things you need to consider when trying to get the prize for having an Outstanding Performance in the Junon Parade. So, which is the best setup?

FF7 Rebirth: What is the best Junon Parade Formation?

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

First, find all ten Seventh Infantry squads before going to take part in the Parade. This gives you all the squads you need to mix and match to the best of your ability.

Now, when deciding the order of the formation, the units you have to use are the two Grenadiers, the two Riot Troopers, and the one Flametroopers division. The order in which you place these units shouldn’t matter, but you need to have units placed next to each other that are of the same type.

For example, some formations you could do are:

Grenadier, Grenadier, Riot Trooper, Riot Trooper, Flametroopers

Riot Trooper, Riot Trooper, Flametroopers, Grenadier, Grenadier

Grenadier, Grenadier, Flametroopers, Riot Trooper, Riot Trooper

Doing any of these formations results in the best, and hardest, sets. If you have done it correctly, the Ramuh Formation, Shiva Formation, and Bahamut Formation should appear at the top of the screen with three-star symbols under each selection.

Just because you have the formation setup, it doesn’t mean your work is done. You have to complete the quick-time musical events and get the best score to win. Be sure to keep your wits about you and input the correct buttons during the musical minigames to earn the maximum amount of points possible.