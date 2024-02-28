All Midgar 7th Infantry Unit locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s Chapter Five hunt for the Midgar 7th Infantry Unit can be frustrating as they are scattered around Junon, but with our guide, you’ll have them rounded up quicker than a Haste spell.

Recommended Videos

You will reach the part of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth story in which Cloud and the team must infiltrate and insert themself into the Junon parade to get an audience with Rufus.

Tifa and Aerith are all smiles and giggles leading up to it, but it’s no laughing matter when you need to track down five units to advance the story. However, there is a reason for you to be diligent and seek out all 10 Midgar 7th Infantry Units in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Every Midgar 7th Infantry Unit location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Your overall route may differ from mine, but this is the course I plotted while finding the troops. I started outside and worked my way around the interior, clockwise, before finishing with one final unit out in the open again.

Midgar 7th Infantry Unit location one

It is a big weapon to be fair. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location one on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you set foot in Junon’s busy street, go up the stairs to the left, and you can’t miss this unit admiring the outrageous size of the Junon cannon.

Midgar 7th Infantry Unit location two

Enjoy the cutscene. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location two on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the main street, you’ll get a mini interaction with Rude, leading Cloud, Aerith, and Tifa to be suspicious. Head on into The Glabrescent Bar to watch the most hilarious cutscene unfold. Once it’s concluded, you’ll automatically acquire the next unit.

Midgar 7th Infantry Unit location three

No time for a drink. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location three on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head inside the main mall section on the right and follow it along until you can head up some stairs and into the La Sourire bar. The unit will be close to the bar area in traditional uniform.

Midgar 7th Infantry Unit location four

Generaling the troops. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location four on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, I moved along into the Larboard Garrison, and you have to go downstairs to find this unit crowded around a table in the Storeroom. Interact with them, and they’ll meet up with the rest of the squad.

Midgar 7th Infantry Unit location five

TV will have to wait. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location five on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I found the fifth unit by entering the Barracks, another open building you can’t miss, and they’ll be even harder to miss as they’ll have a TV crew interviewing them.

Midgar 7th Infantry Unit location six

Good men. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location six on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the same building, the Barracks, make your way to the top floor and into the Briefing Room, and I found my sixth unit being quite literally briefed.

Midgar 7th Infantry Unit location seven

Shop on your own time. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location seven on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re moving around the indoor mall, you’ll no doubt come across the Shopping Center. It has three floors, so head up the stairs until you get to the top floor, and they’ll be gathered around some goods.

Midgar 7th Infantry Unit location eight

I haven’t got time for this. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location eight on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Right near to the Shopping Center will be another shop—Cecilia’s of Junon. Once again, they’re right there browsing and it’s your job to step in and tell them where they need to be.

Midgar 7th Infantry Unit location nine

Literally, go outside and you’ll see it. Screenshot by Dot Esports Location nine on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Consult with the map to find The Full Arsenal next to Cecilia’s of Junon, and the unit will be at the front of the store, next to a door leading to the main street, checking out a scaled-down version of the Junon cannon.

Midgar 7th Infantry Unit location 10

Well, aren’t you just precious? Screenshot by Dot Esports Location 10 on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your final Infantry Unit is back out on the street, and if you look at the map, you’ll see they’re about halfway down the street, on the sidewalk, and they’ll want a picture of the Rufus cutout. Bless them.

How to complete 7th, Assemble! trophy in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

One of many trophies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The 7th Assemble trophy requires you to “Recruit all Midgar 7th Infantry Units for the parade in Junon,” which means tracking down all 10 Midgar 7th Infantry units before the final parade performance.

Conveniently, the 10 squads are dispersed across upper Junon and spread out across shops, bars, and Barracks, and some are even just out in the open. Chances are, like I did for a while, you will miss one, waste time, and get frustrated.

But don’t worry because our full guide will show you each location and set you on your way to completing the Final Fantasy 7 trophy list.