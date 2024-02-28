Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to get prize for Outstanding Performance in the Junon parade

The Junon parade is a celebration of new president Rufus in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and to truly honor both him and yourself, you better be aiming to be Outstanding—especially if you want a trophy.

Junon is brought to life in ways never thought possible in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The trademark cannon is still laughably big, the view is gorgeous, and in FF7 Rebirth, it plays host to a parade.

To get a meeting with Rufus, Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and the Midgar 7th Infantry Unit need to put on the best performance possible for watchers. Completing this is no mean feat, so let’s run you through the requirements and the method because, like a scarecrow, I want you to be outstanding in your field.

How to earn Outstanding Performance in the Junon parade in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Make sure you find all the Midgar 7th Infantry Unit. Screenshot by Dot Esports Timing is everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports An easy one to start with. Screenshot by Dot Esports Time to up the ante. Screenshot by Dot Esports The last chance saloon. Screenshot by Dot Esports 100,000 is likely your target. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To earn the Junon parade Outstanding Performance award, you need to earn a score of over 100,000 votes by the end of Performance 3 in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

First and foremost, this information is not 100 percent—purely because the game doesn’t tell you the requirements.

But after replaying the performance a couple of times and earning a score of around the 99,000 mark without obtaining the “Outstanding Performance” status, I am confident you need to reach and exceed 100,000 votes.

Tip: Make a manual save before starting the Junon parade performance because you might need to redo the full minigame.

I feel doing specific actions will help your case, so check out these steps and top tips:

Before you speak to Scarlet and initiate the ceremony, I think you will improve your chances of earning an Outstanding Performance by finding all 10 units of the Midgar 7th Infantry in Junon. Once you’ve done that, change your formation before the performance begins—as shown in picture No. 1. By having all available units and picking the hardest performance, I presume the performance multiplier will increase, meaning you can earn more votes at the expense of slightly harder prompts and inputs. Throughout all three performances, ignore the spectacle itself and forget about blinking. I mean it. Keep your eyes locked on the sparkling trail, and watch the outline that closes in around button prompts—which you can see quite clearly in picture No. 2. The key to “Great” button presses is pushing the right button just as the outline closes in and matches the prompt. Ignore the votes after the first Performance and second Performances, and wait for the final tally at the end of Performance three. If the smiley face votes are not greater than 100,000, restart the performance.

How to unlock Stealing the Show trophy in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

I did it, and so can you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock and obtain the Stealing the Show trophy in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, “Win the prize for outstanding performance in the Junon parade.”

To hammer this point home, make a manual save beforehand, follow my tips and advice, and with practice, you should crack the 100,000 votes mark to get yourself the trophy and put you on the road to ticking off every accomplishment in the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list.