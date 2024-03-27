FF7 Rebirth: Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop walkthrough

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop is the hardest quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It has six parts and asks you to go around Gold Saucer and complete challenges in every mini-game. While many of the challenges are manageable, two in particular can be pretty difficult.

Recommended Videos

Once you complete the quest, you earn the title of Ulitmate Party Animal. Here’s how to complete the quest Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop in FF7 Rebirth.

How to complete Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop and become the Ultimate Party Animal in FF7 Rebirth

Two challenges are really difficult, but the rest are easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To finish Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop in FF7 Rebirth, you need to beat the Shinra Middle Manager in a series of mini-games. You can accept the quest in Chapter 12 at Costa del Sol, then immediately head to the Gold Saucer to start the challenges. The Shinra Middle Manager will be waiting for you at the entrance to issue the challenge.

From there, you can do the first five challenges in any order. I’ve listed them from easiest to hardest.

Chocobo Race

Galactic Saviors

G-Bike

Queen’s Blood

Musclehead Colosseum

After you finish every challenge, you’ll get the final (and by far the hardest) challenge in the quest: 3D Brawler.

Chocobo Race

The Chocobo Race was a lot of fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I picked Seline as my Chocobo and equipped her with the Hyperion Armor. As long as you understand how drifting works and don’t hit too many Cactuar doors, it should be easy. In fact, I messed up a few times and still managed to finish the race because Seline has the Bubble ability, which works like the Red Shell in Mario Kart so you can knock out your opponent for a few seconds.

Galactic Saviors

Simply play Galactic Saviors as normal and make it to the end. Remember to do barrel rolls during the first and last boss fights. Also, don’t be stingy with Proton Bombs to clear out enemy waves. Proton Bombs recharge all the time, so there’s no reason why you shouldn’t use them.

G-Bike

This one might give you trouble until you realize the most important things are the light-green G-coins. Whenever you see them, grab them. You don’t have to collect all of them, but the more you get, the easier it will be. Not only do G-coins replenish your fuel, they also give you a lot of points. If you don’t collect them, you’ll run out of fuel.

As for the enemies, just kill them when they get close and use the Triangle ability to clear them out if they surround you. Otherwise, this is an easy fight.

Queen’s Blood

This Queen’s Blood match is nowhere near as difficult as the match against the Shadowblood Queen. Still, you need a couple of decent cards to beat the Shinra Middle Manager. I recommend you bring cards that cover a wider range of spaces rather than those that rack up your lane points. I managed to lock the Shinra manager down to only six spaces while I took the rest, and he eventually ran out of playable cards. Definitely bring a couple of cards that you can summon over existing ones in case the enemy manages to lock you out.

The unique card in this game is the Shinra Middle Manager card, which gives the winner of a lane all the points the loser accumulated, so don’t go overboard with racking up points.

Here are a few cards I recommend you bring:

Cid (an amazing first card)

Titan (five points for a card that’s easy to summon)

Insectoid Chimera (great for replacing low-level summons)

Gi Nattak (great for copying power to other cards)

Shadowblood Queen (only if you have another card to damage other cards)

Musclehead Colosseum

If you make it to this fight, you’re pretty much done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is where things get difficult. You need to finish five rounds in the Musclehead Colosseum that, supposedly, the Shinra Middle Manager was able to beat.

Here are all the rounds:

Round One: Two Gigantaurs

Round Two: 10 Tonberries (I’m not kidding)

Round Three: Ember Zu

Round Four: One Gigantoads and two Jokers

Round Five: Ironclad

The first fight is annoying because Gigantaurs have attacks like Needle Rain and 10,000 Needles, which can instantly kill a character. Make sure to move out of the way once you pressure them because the Needle Rain will kill you. Avoiding 10,000 Needles is easy. While it might take you a few tries, this first fight shouldn’t give you too much trouble.

The second fight is a sick joke. 10 Tonberries, seriously! 10 enemies that all have stun and insta-kill attacks. Get ready for a lot of deaths from this one.

This is an anti-Tonberry accessory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, equip one character (I picked Cloud) with the Karmic Cowl or Enhanced Karmic Cowl. This will protect him from Tonberries’ insta-kill attacks. If you are worried, you can craft more of these items and equip them on other characters, too, but I managed to do it with just one.

Try to focus on killing one Tonberry at a time, or if you’re feeling bold, try taking out all of them at once. One of the best methods for clearing out many Tonberries is to let Yuffie get close to them and use her Windstorm ability to damage multiple at once. They will likely insta-kill Yuffie, so make sure you revive her. I also recommend you pick Barret because he doesn’t need to get close to the Tonberries to attack.

I’m not going to lie; this is a mess of a fight, and you will likely fail during your first few attempts, but after you manage to do it just once, the remaining three battles will be a breeze.

The third fight is against an Ember Zu. The bird is weak to Ice, so use Blizzara to Pressure it, and use your abilities to Stagger it. It’s a joke compared to the last fight.

The fourth fight involves two Jokers and one Gigantoad. Focus on one Joker at a time before taking out the Gigantoad. It’s easier than it looks. If a Joker drains a character’s health, just heal them or revive them if they die.

The last fight is against an Ironclad. Just dodge his massive attack, which should be easy, and you’ll be able to take him out. Easy-peasy.

3D Brawler

This was a very satisfying moment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you defeat the first five challenges, you’ll receive the final one: a 3D brawler fight against the Shinra Middle Manager. This is the second-toughest 3D Brawler fight in the game and I highly recommend you finish all the previous ones before you attempt this one.

3D Shinra Manager can attack you from six different directions, and, of course, you only get a chance to hit him after you’ve dodged four or five attacks. Needless to say, this is an annoying fight.

If your reflexes aren’t great, like mine aren’t, you can cheese this fight by pressing the Options (pause) button when the Middle Manager raises one of his arms. This way, you can learn which attack is coming and get ready to dodge it. It will definitely take you a few attempts, but thanks to this trick, it should be manageable.

After you beat him, the Shinra Middle Manager will crown you the Ultimate Party Animal. Well done.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more