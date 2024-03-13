FF7 Rebirth: Best Chocobo gear

If you want your Chocobo to compete in the Gold Cup (and beyond), you need some sick Chocobo Gear to get the most out of your feathery racer. Here’s the best Chocobo gear in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The best Chocobo gear in FF7 Rebirth

Kweh, kweh! I’m a winner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Chocobo gear in FF7 Rebirth is the Hyperion Gear. This gear includes the Hyperion’s Helm, the Hyperion’s Armor, and the Hyperion’s Shin. To get the Hyperion Gear, you must finish the Grade 2 Legend Rank Chocobo races (all except the last one) at the Gold Saucer. The Hyperion Chocobo set gives you great stats and a speed, dash, and overall boost during your last lap. If you equip this set to your best racing Chocobo, you get a great balance of speed, acceleration and mobility.

To even attempt to earn this Chocobo armor, you need to equip your Chocobo with something that will get them to the Legend Rank races. Fortunately, we have a solution for that, too.

Best starting Chocobo gear in FF7 Rebirth

The Merc Gear is great at getting you to the best gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best starting Chocobo gear to get you to the Legend Rank is the Merc armor set. You can get this set by completing the quest The Hardest Sell. If you haven’t already, you can finish this quest in Junon once you unlock the Crow’s Nest. It’s a pretty short quest where you fight a few waves of Flans while protecting Kyrie.

Once you unlock additional Chocobo Races and the Gold Cup in Chapter 12, you should be able to clear all of the races to unlock Legend Rank. From there, you can finally score the Hyperion set, the best Chocobo racing armor in the game.