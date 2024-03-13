FF7 Rebirth: Best Chocobo for racing

One of my favorite side activities in the original Final Fantasy 7 was Chocobo racing, so I’m really happy that there are Chocobo races in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. There are plenty of different racing Chocobos to choose from, but which is the one best for racing?

Recommended Videos

What makes a good racing Chocobo in FF7 Rebirth?

Seline is good but she’s no Piko. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having a fast Chocobo in FF7 Rebirth is only half of what makes a good racing Chocobo; the rest boils down to Chocobo Gear. Each piece of Chocobo Gear boosts and lowers a different Chocobo stat. With this in mind, it doesn’t really matter how fast or heavy a Chocobo is on its own, but how well it performs after you equip it with Chocobo armor.

What is the best Chocobo for racing in FF7 Rebirth?

The best Chocobo for racing in FF7 Rebirth is the very first Chocobo you wrangle, Piko.

It might seem strange, since this is the default Chocobo who isn’t particularly fast overall, so allow me to explain. Piko is a jack-of-all-trades but a master of none. Each of his stats is at a similar level, making him perfect for any Chocobo armor combination you can think of.

With other Chocobos, like Seline for example, you can try plenty of different combinations, and usually, one of her statuses will suffer for it. This isn’t the case with Piko. Even if you cripple his Cornering with a Helmet, you can usually boost it right back up by equipping the right Talons/Greaves.

Piko is like a blank canvas. No matter what you make him wear, he can pull it off and cross the finish even faster than Cloud can ruin his date at the Gold Saucer.