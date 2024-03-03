FF7 Rebirth: How the Gold Saucer Date works

The Gold Saucer date is an iconic moment in the original FF7 story, and it returns in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and you’re gonna wanna relive it—or experience it for the first time.

While it is a treat to watch, it is not too easy to turn into a reality. Dating is hard work, and getting a date with any of the party members for the iconic Gold Saucer moment in FF7 Rebirth will require a lot of help.

There are technically two dates in the Gold Saucer. The first one, which occurs in Chapter 8, involves exploring the Gold Saucer’s different areas and serves to acquaint you with the minigames and layout while advancing the story. During this chapter, you also experience a mini-date that gets cut short with the party member who has the highest relationship level with Cloud, which you can increase by completing their side content.

The second date takes place in Chapter 12 and includes a play along with the iconic date night scene reminiscent of the original game. This proper trip to the Ferris Wheel occurs relatively late in the game, giving you a chance to increase your relationship level with characters like Yuffie, who joins the party later in the game.

The dates have no lasting effects on gameplay: there are no special items or unlocks tied to the.

It’s not always going to be a romantic time. Image via Square Enix

You can go on the Gold Saucer date in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth with one of the following characters:

Aerith

Tifa

Barret

Red XII

Yuffie

Cid, Cait Sith and Vincent (Chapter 12 date only)

Note that not all of them are technically romance options. For the second date in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, an “intimate conclusion” is possible if your friendship levels with the chosen character are sufficiently high, except for Vincent, Cid, and Cait Sith.

All dates are contingent on your relationship level, except for the group outing involving Cid, Cait Sith, and Vincent. This particular event is unlocked by replaying the Ferris Wheel sequence after completing the game and accessing the extra settings from the menu.

The party member Cloud has the highest relationship level with will automatically go on the Gold Saucer date with him. The bonding system influences both the story and combat aspects of the game, so it’s beneficial to engage with party members during key moments, choose responses they’ll appreciate, and use synergy skills and abilities in combat.

Taking on specific Odd Jobs in each region can also strengthen your bond with party members as a character may decide to get involved, indicating their personal investment in the quest. Completing these quests contributes to a stronger bond. You can check your quest log to see which quests are connected to each party member, with the character’s face displayed on the bottom right-hand side of the Odd Job entry.

A fine choice. Image via Square Enix

These Odd Jobs and story choices will increase your relationship level with Aerith:

Grasslands – Flowers from a Hill

Junon Region – Stuck in a Rut, Beneath Still Waters

Corel Region – Rendezvous in Costa de Sol

Gongaga Region – The Spice of Life, Woodland Vigil,

Cosmo Canyon Region – Absence of a Sign

Perform well in the Seventh Infantry Inauguration parade in Chapter Four.

Ensure Cloud and Aerith have the same taste in beachwear outfits during the events in Costa del Sol in Chapter Six.

Assist Aerith and Barret when deciding whom to help during the beach fight in Costa del Sol in Chapter Six.

Gotta put in the work for a date with this one. Image via Square Enix

These Odd Jobs and story choices will increase your relationship level with Tifa:

Grasslands – Flowers from a Hill

Junon Region – Stuck in a Rut, Beneath Still Waters

Corel Region – Rendezvous in Costa de Sol

Gongaga Region – The Spice of Life, Woodland Vigil,

Cosmo Canyon Region – Absence of a Sign

Excel in the Seventh Infantry Inauguration Parade in Chapter Four.

Ensure you both have the same taste in beachwear in Costa Del Sol in Chapter Six.

Assist Tifa and Red XIII on the beach in Costa del Sol.

He’s not that tough to crack. Image via Square Enix

These Odd Jobs and story choices will increase your relationship level with Barret:

Grasslands – Lifeline in Peril

Junon – When Words Won’t Do

Corel – Missing Mr. Birdie

Gongaga – The Pursuit of Perfection, Escape from Endless Writer’s Block

Nibel – Lament of the Damned

Choose to help Aerith and Barret on the beach in Costa del Sol.

Shoot as many boxes as you can during the Corel Minecart minigame and choose the perilous route.

Aim to have as much health remaining as possible at the end of the Corel Buggy minigame.

Alright, not judging your tastes. Image via Square Enix

You can complete all the following Odd Jobs to increase relationship levels with Red XIII:

Grasslands – Livestock’s Bane, Where the Wind Blows

Junon – The Hardest Sell

Corel – Of Robed Men, Ransoms

Gongaga – O Chicken, Where Art Thou

Cosmo Canyon – From Whence Life Flows, Promises to Keep

Ensure you speak to Red 13 as much as possible when opportunities arise.

Help Red and Tifa on the beach in Costa Del Sol.

Win all of the matches in the Shinra-8 Queen’s Blood Tournament.

Tougher than the rest, but it’s doable. Image via Square Enix

These Odd Jobs and story choices will increase your relationship level with Yuffie:

Junon – Tides of War, Worry

Corel – The Saga of the Seaside Inn, Trouble in Paradise

Gongaga – Teach me, Great Warrior

Cosmo Canyon – Bonds of Trust, Victim of Circumstance

Nibel – Esoteric Secrets of the Elders

Hit as many boxes as you can in the Minecart mini-game.

Choose the safe route in the Minecart route.

Perform well in the 3D brawler match in the Gold Saucer.

After completing the game, you can revisit specific chapters and experience different dates using the “chapter selection” menu. Here’s how to see a specific date, whether in Chapter Eight or Chapter 12:

Go to the menu, select settings, and then choose “extra settings.”

Scroll down to the companions and select the characters you want for your dates. Specify whether you want the “intimate conclusion” or not.

Go to the chapter selection menu and choose either Chapter 8 or 12 to play out the new date.

It’s important to note that you can change the date options in your extra settings until you talk to the hotel concierge to sleep for the night. Changing the settings after Cloud wakes up will not set the date partner to the newly swapped option. This way, you can easily explore all the cutscenes.