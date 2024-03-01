Category:
Final Fantasy

Does Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth have romance options?

The friendship system must lead to something.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|
Published: Mar 1, 2024 04:25 pm
cloud, aerith, and tifa together in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Image via Square Enix.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth features a relationship system between party members that can alter the story depending on Cloud’s actions, which vary from what he says to what side quests you complete. If you make the best choices, you might have a chance to go on a date in the Golden Saucer.

Recommended Videos

Can you romance characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Cloud givin the a yellow blossom to Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
Which character do you want to go on a date with? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Square Enix on YouTube

Yes, you can romance characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and the relationship status will affect the story, especially in chapters eight and 12. Not all relationships with party members will end up being romantic, but Cloud gets to have some heart-to-heart with the character with the highest relationship level.

Aerith, Tifa, and Yuffie (sort of) are the ones who can get some romance from Cloud, while Barret, Red XIII, Ci Vincent, and Caith Sith use the time to bond in a very platonic way with him. If you wish to go on a date at the Golden Saucer with a specific character, you have to make the right choices.

How to increase relationship and romance characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

aerith in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Not all relationships bloom into romance, though. Image via Square Enix.

If you want to go on a date with a specific character, you have to reach the highest relationship level before chapter 12. After you head to Costa del Sol, that character will knock on your door after Cloud rests in the Haunted Hotel.

You can track relationship level by pressing L1 and checking the icon above the character’s head. You can’t see the details about the relationship status in the first run, but you can identify the level by the icon’s color. It starts at gray and goes to purple, yellow, green, dark blue and finally light blue.

Aside from making the right choices during the main campaign, you must complete side quests related to that character, use Synergy Skills and Abilities during battle, and make the right choices during conversations to increase the relationship level with a specific character. The side quests will indicate what character they’re related to, and that character will accompany you in the quest. To get a higher relationship boost, you must get the “star” rating when completing the quest; otherwise, you won’t advance as much in the relationship and possibly miss out on the final date.

To use Synergy Skills and Abilities, you have to spend skill points and have that character in battle with Cloud. You’ll receive a boost to the relationship level in the first time you performed the Synergy Skill or Ability, so you can focus on spending the skill points on actions that involve Cloud.

When it comes to the best conversation, there will be a reply option that will grant you the most boost to the relationship level with that character. One of the answers will always be negative and will obviously upset them, so you should avoid that one, but sometimes it isn’t clear what reply will give the better boost. We recommend saving before talking the character you want to romance and see which answer is better.

related content
Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to solve all rail cart puzzles in the Mythril Mine
Cloud pushing a mine cart in FF7R
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to solve all rail cart puzzles in the Mythril Mine
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 1, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Mako Pipe Junction Chest locations
Cloud and Aerith stand in front of a series of pipes in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Mako Pipe Junction Chest locations
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 1, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Jadewind Hill Cache Treasure Chest Locations
cloud near windmills in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Jadewind Hill Cache Treasure Chest Locations
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to solve all rail cart puzzles in the Mythril Mine
Cloud pushing a mine cart in FF7R
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to solve all rail cart puzzles in the Mythril Mine
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 1, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Mako Pipe Junction Chest locations
Cloud and Aerith stand in front of a series of pipes in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Mako Pipe Junction Chest locations
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 1, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Jadewind Hill Cache Treasure Chest Locations
cloud near windmills in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Jadewind Hill Cache Treasure Chest Locations
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 1, 2024
Author
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.