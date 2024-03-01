Does Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth have romance options?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth features a relationship system between party members that can alter the story depending on Cloud’s actions, which vary from what he says to what side quests you complete. If you make the best choices, you might have a chance to go on a date in the Golden Saucer.

Can you romance characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Which character do you want to go on a date with? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Square Enix on YouTube

Yes, you can romance characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and the relationship status will affect the story, especially in chapters eight and 12. Not all relationships with party members will end up being romantic, but Cloud gets to have some heart-to-heart with the character with the highest relationship level.

Aerith, Tifa, and Yuffie (sort of) are the ones who can get some romance from Cloud, while Barret, Red XIII, Ci Vincent, and Caith Sith use the time to bond in a very platonic way with him. If you wish to go on a date at the Golden Saucer with a specific character, you have to make the right choices.

How to increase relationship and romance characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Not all relationships bloom into romance, though. Image via Square Enix.

If you want to go on a date with a specific character, you have to reach the highest relationship level before chapter 12. After you head to Costa del Sol, that character will knock on your door after Cloud rests in the Haunted Hotel.

You can track relationship level by pressing L1 and checking the icon above the character’s head. You can’t see the details about the relationship status in the first run, but you can identify the level by the icon’s color. It starts at gray and goes to purple, yellow, green, dark blue and finally light blue.

Aside from making the right choices during the main campaign, you must complete side quests related to that character, use Synergy Skills and Abilities during battle, and make the right choices during conversations to increase the relationship level with a specific character. The side quests will indicate what character they’re related to, and that character will accompany you in the quest. To get a higher relationship boost, you must get the “star” rating when completing the quest; otherwise, you won’t advance as much in the relationship and possibly miss out on the final date.

To use Synergy Skills and Abilities, you have to spend skill points and have that character in battle with Cloud. You’ll receive a boost to the relationship level in the first time you performed the Synergy Skill or Ability, so you can focus on spending the skill points on actions that involve Cloud.

When it comes to the best conversation, there will be a reply option that will grant you the most boost to the relationship level with that character. One of the answers will always be negative and will obviously upset them, so you should avoid that one, but sometimes it isn’t clear what reply will give the better boost. We recommend saving before talking the character you want to romance and see which answer is better.