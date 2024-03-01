Category:
Final Fantasy

How to solve Queen’s Blood Card Carnival Puzzle in Costa del Sol in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Cards up!
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Mar 1, 2024 06:21 am
Queen's Blood match in action FF7R
Screenshot by Dot Esports

When vacationing in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s Costa del Sol, it’s worth relaxing with some Queen’s Blood puzzles to test your skills in the popular card game.

Completing all three challenges secures you some pretty neat Queen’s Blood cards to use in FF7 Rebirth and unlocks a Key Item you need to progress through the story.

While multiple challenges are available, these are the only three you must complete to finish the Card Puzzles task. While they might look simple at first, they get progressively difficult. So follow these steps, and you’ll eventually move on to better things.

FF7 Rebirth: Cards del Armor Challenge Puzzle Solutions

Cards del Amor Challenge – round one

Cards del Amor Challenge - Round 1
First challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Play Fleetwing in column three, row three.
  2. Play Zu in column one, row one.
  3. Play Quetzalcoatl in column two, row two.

Cards del Amor Challenge – round two

Cards del Amor Challenge - Round 2
Second task. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Play Fat Chocobo in column one, row three.
  2. Play Posh Chocobo in column three, row three.
  3. Play Chocobo & Moogle in column two, row three.

Cards del Amor Challenge – round three

Cards del Amor Challenge - Round 3
Last challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Play Moogle Trio in column one, row two.
  2. Play Fleetwing in column two, row two.
  3. Play Moogle Mage in column two, row three.
  4. Play Moogle Bard in column one, row one.
  5. Play Grasslands Wolf in column one, row three.

After completing all three, a cutscene will play between you and an NPC. More challenges will become available afterward, but these are optional to the quest. You can skip them or challenge them at your leisure.

Author
Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.