How the Folio skill tree works in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Folios are Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s way of adding an extra skill tree that’s only accessible through vendors.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth introduces several new mechanics: Synergy Abilities, Chocobo types, and Fast Travel. However, none are as foreign to veteran Final Fantasy 7 players as the Folio skill tree. Sure, SE went through the trouble of explaining the basics of how the Folio system works, but you were far too busy basking in Kalm’s scenery to process anything the tutorial said. Not to worry; in this guide, I’ll tell you everything you should know about the Folio skill tree.

What is the Folio skill tree in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

The Folio skill tree is the way to unlock new Synergy Abilities, Stat Boosts, and regular Abilities for every character you’ve recruited in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You spend SP on Skill Cores that contain these abilities, and your Party Level rises in turn.

Synergy Abilities are the moves you perform with other partner members. They usually trigger an Extra ATB, Unlimited MP, or Limit Level Increase.

Stat Boosts are passive upgrades that grant extra HP, MP, damage dealt, and so on.

Abilities are your run-of-the-mill special moves like Cloud’s Braver, Tifa’s Divekick, etc.

How to get SP in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

An NPC to manage a skill tree, eh? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get more SP in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, increase characters’ Weapon Level each time they level up. Keep in mind that each defeated foe rewards both Character and Weapon EXP.

Tip: You can automate the Weapon Upgrade process from the Weapon menu. Just press the options button and select how you’d like your Weapon EXP to be spent: Balanced, Offensive, or Defensive.

As you level up weapons, SP will be rewarded for your Folio skill tree in FF7 Rebirth. Alternatively, you can complete side quests and make purchases from Moogle Emporiums. To access the skill tree, speak with the clerk at Maghnata Books in Kalm or interact with any Folio Vendor in Rest Stations or settlements like Bill’s Ranch, where you can get your first Chocobo.