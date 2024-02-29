How to recruit all party members in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

When picking out your team in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, not every character will appear at the start of the game. Several unlock as you progress through the main story, and you can interact with them later.

Thankfully, a good chunk of the party is available at the beginning. You can use these party members through many of the adventures, and they can aid you in completing the more dangerous side activities you can find. For those who want to pick from every playable character, here’s what you need to know about recruiting all party members in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

How to unlock all party members in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are two party members who later join you on your journey in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Image via Square Enix.

You can unlock two additional playable party members throughout your playthrough of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You start the game with Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aerith, and Red XIII. Eventually, you unlock Yuffie and Cait Sith to use in your party. Although Cid and Vincent appear in the main story, they do not become playable party members and are instead support characters.

How to unlock Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Yuffie is the first unlockable character you can unlock in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. She won’t become available until you reach the end of Chapter 6 in the main story. She won’t appear until close to the end, which is a relief for some returning fans of the series, as Yuffie was once a character that could be missed, and you might not have been able to add her to your party. Thankfully, that’s not the case for Rebirth. She is a damage dealer, and you might want to swap her out for another character if you prefer her play style.

How to unlock Cait Sith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Cait Sith is the second character and last you unlock in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. He won’t appear until you reach the start of Chapter 9. Unlike Yuffie, you won’t have to wait until the end of the chapter for Cait Sith and his robot Moogle companion. Although he briefly appeared in Final Fantasy 7 Remake when the Sector 7 Plate fell, this is his first appearance alongside many of the other party members. He and his robot Moogle have a tank playstyle and could aid your team by protecting them in combat.

Again, Cid and Vincent are not playable characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth but appear as supporting members. You can get Cid during Chapter 9, and Vincent appears during Chapter 11. Hopefully, these two will make a return in the third and final game for Final Fantasy 7.