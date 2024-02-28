All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth characters

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a colorful cast of characters, from ex-Soldiers to talking cats. If you’re coming from Final Fantasy 7 Remake, or if this is your first time on Gaia, then here’s a brief introduction to all the main characters in FF7 Rebirth.

There won’t be any spoilers about FF7 Rebirth in this guide. With that said, we will use some common knowledge from the original game as well as references from Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth all main characters

Cloud Strife

Cloud always tries to act cool. Image via Square Enix

The main protagonist. Cloud’s iconic spiky hair and oversized sword were one of the main reasons why so many players bought the original game on a whim. Cloud used to work for Shinra—the bad guys, but has left them and become a mercenary for hire. Cloud tries to act cool and tough and may seem like he doesn’t really care about anyone. With that said, he is an overall good guy and is no stranger to helping out those around him. In Final Fantasy 7 Remake, he joins Avalanche, a group of freedom fighters, leaves Midgar, and goes on a quest with them to save the world.

Barret Wallace

Barret, status screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The passionate leader of Avalanche trying to right the wrongs of his past. While he may look and act tough, Barret wants nothing more than to create a peaceful world for his daughter and friends. His methods were a bit extreme in the original game, but in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, he was portrayed as a likable and passionate leader who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty, but not at the expense of hurting other people. Barret doesn’t trust Cloud at first, but after a few expeditions with him, they become friends and even start relying on each other.

Tifa Lockhart

Time is strong and reliable. Screengrab via Square Enix

Cloud’s childhood friend, an expert martial artist and an overall caring persona. As second in command of Avalanche, Tifa is a character with a lot on her plate. Not only does she have her hands full during various fistfights with monsters and ruffians, but now her childhood friend is back. Unlike all other party members in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Tifa knows more about Cloud than she lets on. Her knowledge of Cloud’s past will play a huge role in Final Fantasy 7 Reunion and even in the next game.

Aerith Gainsborough

The flower girl from the slums. Image via Square Enix.

This cute and innocent flower girl from the Midgar slums is actually the last known descendant of an ancient race known as the Cetra. Because of this, Aerith is often pursued by Shinra because they believe she can take them to the land of unlimited energy. Aerith accidentally meets Cloud in a church in Midgar, and he unwillingly becomes her bodyguard, only to realize she just might have a key role to play in their quest. Despite being able to listen to the planet, Aerith is incredibly charming and likable, but has a bad habit of always getting into trouble.

Red XIII

Red XIII – Screengrab via Square Enix

Even though this isn’t his real name, this ferocious talking cat doesn’t mind being addressed by his experiment number. Red XIII befriended Cloud and his friends during their raid on the Shinra headquarters. While not that much is known about him (based on the events from Final Fantasy 7 Remake), Red XIII is also concerned about the planet and is willing to accompany Cloud and his friends in their quest. Truth be told, Red XIII wasn’t very much developed in the original game, but we have high hopes that he will shine as bright as his tail in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Yuffie Kisaragi

Mind your wallet around her. Image via Square Enix

Yuffie was originally a hidden character in the original game, but has since become a core part of the FF7 roster. This teenage ninja from the town of Wutai witnessed her nation’s fall and has sworn to help it reclaim its former glory. She does this mostly by stealing. Yuffie joins Cloud and his friends after she smells an opportunity for riches. Yuffie is cheerful, kind, and incredibly greedy, but her main interest lies in helping her nation prosper. Even though her events are completely optional in the original game, we are looking forward to seeing what Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has in store for the young ninja.

Caith Sith

Pronounced as Ket-Shee. Image via Square Enix

Arguably the least-liked character from the original game, Caith Sith (King Cat) is a small humanoid cat robot that can predict the future using his giant Moogle (also a robot). While he doesn’t seem to be more than a theme park entertainer, he teams up with Cloud and friends, for some reason. Just like Red XIII, Caith Sith wasn’t that well-developed in the original game, so we are very curious to see what will be in store for him in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Cid Highwind

Cid appears to be kinder in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Screenshot via SquareEnix

Cid wanted nothing more than to fly into space. Unfortunately, when his dreams were shattered, he settled for being a grumpy pilot who smokes and curses a lot. At least, that’s how he was in the original game. Cid became a member of Cloud’s squad after they borrowed his plane. Seeing how much more likable Barret was in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, we suspect we will have more reason to care for the grumpy old pilot in FF7 Rebirth.

Vincent Valentine

Vincent rises from his slumber. Image via Square Enix

Just like Yuffie, Vincent was a hidden character in the original game. In fact, this mysterious vampire-like man was so interesting, he even got his own game on PlayStation 2, and became a very recognizable character as a result. Vincent used to be part of Shinra, but after he fell in love with a scientist working there, he was stripped of his rank and forcefully used as an experiment. After Cloud and his friends discover him by accident, he accompanies them because they share similar goals. Vincent mostly keeps to himself, but he can, quite literally, turn into a beast during battles. While not a lot is known about Vincent, we know he is connected to Sephiroth in some way.

Sephiroth

He literally thinks he owns the world. Image via Square Enix.

The main antagonist of the game. You don’t have to look at him for long to see why he is the bad guy. Sephiroth has long silver hair, black leather armor, and an oversized sword like Cloud. More importantly, his power is devastating. Your main goal is to stop him in whatever he may be planning. While we won’t say what his plan is exactly, the game’s logo may give you a hint.

Zack Fair

How is he alive? Image via square enix

The main protagonist of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, Zack used to be a Soldier, just like Cloud. Unlike Cloud, Zack is very cheerful and kind-hearted, and he even dated Aerith for a while. Zack also entrusted his sword to Cloud as his dying wish. So… how exactly is Zack alive in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? We won’t spoil it for you; you’re just going to have to play the game and see for yourself.