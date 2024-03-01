Should you help Tifa & Red XIII or Aerith & Barret in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

After your vacation comes to a close in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s Costa del Sol, you are suddenly given a difficult choice—to help one of two sets of friends.

At a certain point in chapter six, FF7 Rebirth has you choose between helping either Tifa and Red XIII or Aerith and Barret in their battles. You can only choose one, meaning you’ll leave a set of friends behind not only for their small fight but the upcoming boss battle, so choosing the right team is vital for moving forward. But are there any other things at stake with your choice? Well, that depends on your end goal.

FF7 Rebirth: Help either Tifa & Red XIII or Aerith & Barret in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Costa del Sol

Make your choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At first glance, it might seem like the choice of which characters to help doesn’t matter, and depending on how you play the game, you might be right.

If your goal is to rush through the story with little care for your character’s relationships and how certain sections play out, it doesn’t matter which team you choose to help out here. But if you’re trying to improve certain characters’ bonds, then the choice makes all the difference.

Depending on your choice, the bond between you and the characters you fight alongside will increase. This affects the later game when you choose a character to go on a date with. So, it all comes down to whether you want Cloud to go on a date with Aerith or Tifa if you’ve been building up their relationships.

Otherwise, if you don’t care, don’t worry about it and press on.