FF7 Rebirth: Flowers from a Hill Walkthrough

The very first quest you can get in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is “Flowers from a Hill,” where you have to go and pick flowers. Sound familiar? If you are worried you might disappoint Aerith by picking the wrong flowers, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

How to start Flowers from a Hill in FF7 Rebirth

Path to the flowers from Kalm. Screenshot by Dot Esports There are more than just flowers on that hill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even before you pick up Flowers from a Hill quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Billy (the farmboy at the Chocobo Ranch) will tell you that his sister needs something but doesn’t want to tell him what it is. Go inside the Chocobo Ranch barn and talk to the girl at the counter, Chloe.

Chloe tells you that her parents used to make her and Billy flower crowns, and she wants you to go to a specific location and pick some flowers for the crown. Accept the quest, mount your Chocobo, and get ready for a flower-picking adventure.

How to complete Flowers from a Hill in FF7 Rebirth

To complete the quest, go to the northernmost side of the Grasslands (northwest of Kalm) and pick three types of flowers.

To get there, follow the path that leads you to the western desert area of Grassland. This is the area where you can later fight the Quetzalcoatl. From the desert area, follow the road that leads north, and you will reach a small patch of grass.

Seeing how this is a Final Fantasy game, picking flowers just wouldn’t feel right without a battle, so, of course, you have to defeat a bunch of Madagoras first. They aren’t tough at all. You can use Fire and Ice attacks on them, but I just used Cloud’s Triple Slash a few times, and they all went down.

Now comes the hardest part: Which flowers to pick?

Which flowers to pick in Flowers from a Hill in FF7 Rebirth

It doesn’t matter which flowers you pick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s the thing: It doesn’t really matter which three types of flowers you pick. I know because I didn’t pick the right ones and still managed to finish the quest.

Once you defeat the Mandagora, you get a little flower basket, and you will need to pick up three types of flowers. However, there are more than three types of flowers on the field. If you press Left on the D-pad, you can bring up the drawing that will show you the picture that Chloe gave you, which should give you a hint.

According to the drawing, you need to pick Red, Yellow, and White flowers. Once you’re done picking flowers, open your map and fast travel back to the Chocobo Ranch (or ride there if you like). Give the flowers to Chloe: If you picked the right ones, she will say that the crown is just like her mom used to make. If you erred, Chloe will say that it’s not like her mom used to make but that it’s still very beautiful. Whew, dodged a bullet there!

Your reward for completing the quest is: