How to get Quetzalcoatl Talon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is full of resources and ingredients for you to find as you explore the Grasslands. One of the tougher resources to track down is a Quetzalcoatl Talon, held by a legendary creature said to roam the region.

You can find the Quetzalcoatl at a specific location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You need to meet requirements before this point, which means doing legwork in the Grasslands. You also want to make sure your party is ready to handle this difficult encounter. We’ll cover how to find a Quetzalcoatl and get a Quetzalcoatl Talon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Where to find a Quetzalcoatl Talon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You can track it down after finding two Lifesprings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Quetzalcoatl Talon by defeating one in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. However, it won’t appear on the map until you complete a handful of tasks, namely tracking down the Lifesprings you can find in the west part of the Grasslands.

The two you need to find are close to where the Quetzalcoatl spawns. The first is the Mako Pipeline Lifespring, east of the Mako Pipeline Maintenance Warehouse. The second is the Cavern Lifespring, south of the Mako Pipeline Maintenance Warehouse. It’s similar to when you had the chance to unlock the cushion crafting schematic. I recommend exploring these locations shortly after your party reaches level 20, but if you’re comfortable with the game’s combat, level 19 is also acceptable.

Shortly after you discover both locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the Winged Lacertilian of Yore should appear east of the Cavern Lifespring, and you can enter the location to challenge the Quetzalcoatl.

How to beat the Quetzalcoatl in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Quetzalcoatl is weak to Ice attacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When battling against the Quetzalcoatl, make sure someone in your party has the Assess Materia in their equipment. You can use it in combat to receive a full breakdown on how to best defeat this fearsome creature in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Thankfully, it’s weak against Ice attacks, and you should have the Ice Materia on one of your party members. You want to use it as often as possible, and you should be able to Pressure it during battle, potentially Staggering it throughout the battle.

An important detail in Quetzalcoatl’s information layout is that the creature switches between flying and being on the ground. Whenever the Quetzalcoatl switches between these two, it unleashes a powerful attack, and you want to make sure your party is ready to block or evade. You can, however, attempt to use an Ice attack while this is happening to hopefully prevent it from using the move, making it much more difficult for the creature to target a specific party member with these attacks.

When you defeat the Quetzalcoatl in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it drops the Quetzalcoatl Talon. You can use this in incoming crafting recipes, such as the Windmill Gear, a key item you need to use in the future.