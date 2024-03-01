An effective way to fight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is to Pressure and eventually Stagger enemies. Pressuring enemies is important because it can help you win battles faster. Here’s how to Pressure enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

What does Pressuring an enemy do in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Attack an enemy using its weakness to pressure it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pressuring an enemy in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth speeds up how fast you build up the Stagger bar. While you can simply spam-attack enemies with regular attacks until you Stagger them (especially on lower difficulties), Pressuring will make the process much faster.

If you manage to Pressure an enemy, not only will you build up the Stagger bar by a decent amount, but you will also increase the rate at which the bar builds from all attacks.

How to Pressure an enemy in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are several ways to Pressure an enemy in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Here are a few common ones:

Attack the enemy with magic it’s weak to .

. Block an incoming strong attack.

Dodge an attack.

Interrupt an enemy that’s preparing to launch an attack.

Assess is great for figuring out an enemy’s weakness

The most common way is to exploit an enemy’s weakness. Figure out which magic attack an enemy is weak against, cast it at them, and watch Pressure build-up. A great way to figure out an enemy’s weakness is to use the Assess ability, which scans and gives you info about each mob, including their weakness. If you played Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Pressuring an enemy works the same way.

As you might imagine, some enemies (mainly bosses) don’t have a weakness, but don’t let that discourage you. You can Pressure (and Stagger) almost every enemy in the game; you just need to figure out how. Try blocking, dodging, or interrupting an enemy and see if that helps, and it usually will. Pressuring and Staggering enemies is almost mandatory to win some boss fights.

This is also how you will win most fights in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.