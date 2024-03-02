When does Yuffie join the party in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Yuffie first shows up during Chapter 4 in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth onboard a small ship in Junon. She appears many times through the story through cutscenes, but it’s not until much later that she finally joins your team as a playable character.

She is one of several party members who join your quest through FF7 Rebirth, with Yuffie being the first to arrive after Red XIII at the beginning of the game. There is a large gap between both Party Members, though, with it taking around 10 hours after starting FF7 Rebirth to add Yuffie to your party.

And while she does show up occasionally in cutscenes and even playable for a few seconds, it seems like there is no end in sight for when she can be fully playable. So how on earth do you finally unlock her?

How to get Yuffie to join your party in FF7 Rebirth

Yuffie joins your party at the end of Chapter 6 after defeating the Costa del Sol boss on the beach.

When you leave the hotel, she will come towards you, and you are given a series of dialogue options. The first one will ask if you want to ‘Beat it’ or ‘Bring it’ as an option, but regardless of the choice made, the response you get is nearly the same.

Cloud’s relationship with Yuffie will not be affected no matter your decision, so take the option that feels more fitting to the Cloud you are trying to play in your campaign. After she joins the party, you just need to add her to your main team of three.