Category:
Enshrouded

How to unlock the chest in the Hunter Vault in Enshrouded

Don't leave the area with your Glider, or you may miss it.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|
Published: Jan 26, 2024 04:49 pm
The locked door in the Hunter's Ancient Vault in Enshrouded.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve found the Hunter in Enshrouded, you may have stumbled upon a locked door with a chest behind it. You may have even found a switch or two, but you’re looking for the final pieces of the puzzle.

Recommended Videos

It’s hard to resist the allure of a secret chest—especially in Enshrouded, which doesn’t seem to have super tricky mechanics. Getting the Hunter will grant you access to a slew of recipes and we certainly recommend rescuing her. If you’re deft on your feet and grapples, though, you can also get some extra loot while you’re in the tower. Here’s how you can access the chest in the Ancient Vault—Hunter.

Unlocking the door puzzle in the Hunter Ancient Vault in Enshrouded

To unlock the door and loot the chest, you need to find three switches scattered around the first floor. Odds are you’ll spot the first two, but you’ll need to look around a bit before finding the last one. We only found it on our way out, and that’s because we didn’t use the Glider to leave.

  • First switch: On a pillar on the right side of the wall.
  • Second switch: On a wall past a locked door.
  • Third switch: Above the doorway from where you came.

The first switch is easy to find. It’s on a pillar on the right side of the room, by the first flight of stairs. Activate it with a ranged attack to open a door just behind the pillar, with another switch inside.

The third switch is the trickiest, both to find and to grab. This one is on top of the doorway from where you came in. You may have spotted its glow when you were looking around, but it admittedly took us a bit of looking around before we found it.

The bad news is this isn’t a ranged switch. You need to get up there and interact with it to trigger. Your Grappling Hook is essential here: There’s a hanging point between you and the ledge with the third button. Your goal is to grapple to it, then swing your way either to the ledge or to the climbable sections on either side of it.

The best way we’ve found for this is to stand on top of the brazier across from the first switch. Don’t worry, we didn’t take any burn damage when we tried this (the perks of being a Flameborn). From the edge of the brazier, we took a running jump, grappled onto the grapple spot, and jumped again almost as the swing was over, giving us enough momentum to make the ledge.

You can also aim for the walls on either side since they let you climb on them. Video by Dot Esports

The timing can be a bit tight at first. Be careful of the traps below you if you miss, though: Use your Glider to break your fall and avoid unnecessary damage. Once you interact with the third switch, make sure you have enough stamina to go back to the door. That should let you open the chest within, giving you more loot.

related content
Read Article How to get Wood Planks in Enshrouded
The player preparing to cook.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Wood Planks in Enshrouded
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded: How to complete the Eternal Spell quest
How to complete the Eternal Spell quest in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded: How to complete the Eternal Spell quest
Zack Palm Zack Palm Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to get Sand in Enshrouded
Image of an archer overlooking a massive mountain landscape.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Sand in Enshrouded
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Can you get a mount in Enshrouded?
Home base in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Can you get a mount in Enshrouded?
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Can you change your character’s appearance in Enshrouded?
A dark valley in Enshrouded with a player standing in front of it.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Can you change your character’s appearance in Enshrouded?
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Jan 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Wood Planks in Enshrouded
The player preparing to cook.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Wood Planks in Enshrouded
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded: How to complete the Eternal Spell quest
How to complete the Eternal Spell quest in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded: How to complete the Eternal Spell quest
Zack Palm Zack Palm Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to get Sand in Enshrouded
Image of an archer overlooking a massive mountain landscape.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Sand in Enshrouded
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Can you get a mount in Enshrouded?
Home base in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Can you get a mount in Enshrouded?
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Can you change your character’s appearance in Enshrouded?
A dark valley in Enshrouded with a player standing in front of it.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Can you change your character’s appearance in Enshrouded?
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Jan 26, 2024

Author

Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.