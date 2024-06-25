How to get to the Cerulean Coast in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Cerulean Coast is arguably the most picturesque sight in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, and I want to get you there as fast as possible.

Recommended Videos

I will never forget the first moment I rode up the hill on Torrent and caught my first glimpse of Cerulean Coast. Blue, beautiful, and bouncing with life and danger—it’s a perfect, pain-bringing paradise in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Understandably, like the Abyssal Woods, the Shaman Village, and Jagged Peak, the blue backdrop of Cerulean Coast is hidden away in Shadow of the Erdtree‘s map. So, let’s help you find it in Elden Ring.

How to get to Cerulean Coast in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

This may or may not help. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cerulean Coast is located in the southernmost region of the map, and it requires a lengthy journey up and down mountains and hazardous terrain to get to.

One of the most popular reasons for wanting to visit Cerulean Coast is because it leads directly to Stone Coffin Fissure, the home of the Putrescent Knight—one of the Elden Ring’s newest Remembrance Bosses.

Use this handy route to find out how to reach Cerulean Coast:

Start the journey at Castle Ensis’ Castle Front Grace—where the fiendish Rellana, Twin Moon Knight awaits. Get on your steed and immediately turn right. Ride between the black tents and keep going down hills past knight enemies. Eventually, you should reach troll monsters fighting each other. Ignore them, turn left, and go down the long hill. Get to the first poisonous swamp and turn left. Keep moving, go past another poisonous swamp, and you reach the latest downhill section of the route. Here, enemies hide in the grass and jump out at you to kill you. Deal with them and go into the giant-crab-infested water at the end of the path and head into the cave. Follow the cave’s natural path and activate the Ellac River Cave Grace. Get to the end of the cave, turn left, and carefully climb down the waterfall rocks. Carry on, go past the attacking birds, and you should reach the Ellac River Downstream Grace. Go down one last bunch of rocks, press on, and you are bound to encounter a Furnace Golem, aka Wicker Men. Kill it or run past it. Whichever option you choose, behind it, ascend the hill to the right, and the blue flowers signify you have finally reached Cerulean Coast—so discover the Cerulean Coast Grace.

I know this is a tough route to follow, so here’s a video covering the first 12 steps of the guide—leading you to the Ellac River Downstream Grace. It’s smooth sailing from here on.

Follow this route closely. Video by Dot Esports

For more on Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree‘s secrets, find out how to defeat the unkillable Abyssal Woods creatures and how to complete St. Trina’s quest.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy