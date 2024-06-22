Forgot password
Jagged Peak in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Elden Ring

How to get to Jagged Peak in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Jagged Peak looms over the Land of Shadow, but the way there is well off the beaten path.
Tom Foley
Published: Jun 22, 2024 07:35 am

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s map is vast and expansive, with an impressively diverse array of biomes to discover. One of them is the Jagged Peak—a sinister mountain looming over the Land of Shadow. You can get there soon after you start the expansion, but only if you know where to look.

How to get to Jagged Peak in Elden Ring DLC

Dragon's Pit marked on Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree map
Dragon’s Pit location in Gravesite Plain. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

To get to the Jagged Peak in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, you need to get through the Dragon’s Pit optional mini-dungeon in southern Gravesite Plain. You can head here as soon as you start the expansion if you want. To get there, cross Ellac Greatbridge, then veer right, heading toward the giant Suppressing Pillar towering before you.

The entrance to Dragon’s Pit is in the rock face slightly northwest of the Suppressing Pillar. It’s a fairly straightforward dungeon, and if you’ve made it this far in Elden Ring, you won’t have any difficulty. Beat the Ancient Dragon-Man boss at the bottom, and you’ll emerge in a new area of Gravesite Plain below where you were before.

There are two ways you can go: east to the Foot of the Jagged Peak or south to the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion. I suggest you visit the Grand Altar before starting your ascent up Jagged Peak. There’s an interesting NPC there you may want to meet, especially if you want to unlock Dragon Form in Shadow of the Erdtree.

When you’re done at the Altar, head back the way you came and continue onward to the Foot of the Jagged Peak. The route up the mountain is mostly straightforward, but don’t forget to do Drake Warrior Igon’s quest on the way so you can summon him against Bayle.

