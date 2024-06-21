How to complete Igon’s quest in Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree DLC

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree adds around a dozen curious characters, one of whom you first encounter wailing in despair on the road beside Pillar Path Waypoint. Drake Warrior Igon is a strange sort, but if you’re planning on ascending the Jagged Peak, you don’t want to miss his quest.

Recommended Videos

Igon quest in Elden Ring DLC, explained

1. Meet Igon at Pillar Path Waypoint

You’ll probably hear Igon before you see him. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

You first encounter Drake Warrior Igon by Pillar Path Waypoint in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree‘s first region, Gravesite Plain. It’s just below the Suppressing Pillar—the giant tower you can see from everywhere in the Land of Shadow. By the Site of Grace, you can hear Igon’s wails and moans—he’s tormented by someone, or something. Speaking to Igon here doesn’t reveal much, but you encounter him again later.

2. Kill Jagged Peak Drakes while ascending Jagged Peak

They’re easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you clear the Dragon’s Pit mini-dungeon in southern Gravesite Plain (south of Pillar Path Waypoint), proceed toward Jagged Peak until you reach the Foot of the Jagged Peak Site of Grace. From here, continue onward and you eventually encounter two Jagged Peak Drakes in an open area. Kill them both—they’re easy if you pull one at a time and fight on horseback.

3. Let Igon give you his Finger

I don’t want to think about where that’s been. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

When you emerge victorious against the Jagged Peak Drakes, you’ll hear the congratulatory cries of none other than Igon. He commends you for being a true Drake Warrior, and makes a request—summon him when you fight against Bayle the Dread. Exhaust his dialog until he gives you Igon’s Furled Finger, a key item that makes Igon’s summon sign visible in Bayle’s boss room.

4. Summon Igon to help you fight Bayle the Dread

A friend in need is a friend indeed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Progress through Jagged Peak until you get to the summit. Prepare yourself for the fight by reading my comprehensive guide on how to beat Bayle the Dread in the Elden Ring DLC. When you’re ready, enter the fog gate and don’t forget to summon Igon before engaging Bayle. When you emerge victorious, bask in the glory of being a true Drake Warrior and celebrate alongside your brother-in-arms, Igon.

5. Return to Igon on Jagged Peak

Igon’s inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to Igon on Jagged Peak to collect his Greatbow, armor set, and Bell Bearing. He’s exactly where he was after you fought the two Jagged Peak Drakes, and you can see his icon and name marked on your map.

Next, check out my guide to all Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Scadutree Fragments go a long way toward increasing your attack and defense in the expansion and they’re imperative to getting through the later areas.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy