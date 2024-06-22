Forgot password
Elden Ring character looking out over Rauh Ruins in Shadow of the Erdtree
How to get the Rauh Ruins map in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Rauh Ruins represents a big chunk of Shadow of the Erdtree's map, but the Map Fragment might not be where you're expecting.
Jun 22, 2024

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s map is impressively expansive. It’s easily as big as two zones from the base game, with an impressive amount of vertically—especially in the Rauh Ruins region. If you’re searching high and low for the Rauh Ruins (top-left) Map Fragment in Shadow of the Erdtree, keep reading.

How to get the Rauh Ruins Map Fragment in Elden Ring DLC

Route to the Rauh Ruins Map Fragment. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

To get the Rauh Ruins Map Fragment in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, head to the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace in Scadu Altus. If you haven’t been to this region yet, head through Castle Ensis in northern Gravesite Plain.

From Moorth Ruins, head north and you’ll encounter a shallow lake with a cave entrance behind a headless Queen Marika statue. There’s also a Scadutree Fragment in front of the statue. Grab the Fragment and proceed through the cave, and you’ll emerge in a new area with poison pools. Continue onward and through the next cave until you reach a new area—Rauh Base.

Head southwest down the grassy canyon, carefully avoiding the Golem Archer at the far end of the canyon, until you reach the ruins at the end. The Rauh Ruins Map Fragment is in front of the ruined town. You can see its location on the map above.

Next, check out all Map Fragments in Elden Ring’s DLC and the best builds to beat Shadow of the Erdtree.

