All Map Fragment locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s map is an intricate puzzle with an impressive amount of verticality, and it’s far bigger than we were expecting. While the first couple of Map Fragments are easy to get, the others aren’t so straightforward—but you’ll find them in no time with our directions.

All Map locations in Elden Ring DLC

Gravesite Plain

Gravesite Plain Map Fragment location. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Gravesite Plain is the first region in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and the Map Fragment is a short walk from your starting point. Proceed onward to the Site of Grace, and on the road just over the hill, you’ll find Shadow of the Erdtree’s first Map Fragment. It’s marked on the map above for convenience, but it’s hard to miss.

Scadu Altus

Scadu Altus Map Fragment location. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Shadow of the Erdtree’s second major Map Fragment is hard to miss, too. Scadu Altus is the second big region of the expansion, and you get here after clearing Castle Ensis, a mini-dungeon in Gravesite Plain. The dungeon boss is quite tricky, so if you’re struggling, check out our guide on how to beat Rellana, Twin Moon Knight in Elden Ring’s DLC.

After leaving Rellana’s boss room, you emerge in Scadu Altus, and there’s a Site of Grace, Miquella’s Cross, and Map Fragment just up the road.

Southern Shore

Southern Shore Map Fragment location. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

This is another one of the more straightforward Map Fragments to find in Shadow of the Erdtree. From Cerulean Coast, head directly south, over the lake where the Ghostflame Dragon lands, and continue up the hill to the south. The Map Fragment is on the right-hand side of the road, close to the top of the hill.

If you continue ahead, the path diverges—on the left (to the southeast), there’s a Miquella’s Cross and a Site of Grace, and on the right (to the southwest), the path continues down the Cerulean Coast.

Rauh Ruins

Rauh Ruins Map Fragment location. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

This one had me stumped for ages. From Moorth Ruins in Scadu Altus, head north and through the cave entrance by the lake. The cave is behind a Queen Marika statue with a Scadutree Fragment in front of it and easy to miss. It takes you to a new section of the map with poison pools, south of Shadow Keep.

Head through the poison pools and through the next cave entrance. You’ll emerge on the other side in Rauh Base—a grassy, lowland zone inaccessible through any other route. Proceed southwest through Rauh Base, dodging the Golems (watch out for the archer in particular) until you get to the end of the grassy ravine. There are some ruins here, and just before them, you’ll find the Rauh Ruins map piece.

Tip: Don’t try to reach the Rauh Ruins map from the Ancient Ruins of Rauh—there’s no way to access Rauh Base from the upper plateau.

Abyss

Abyss Map Fragment location. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

The Abyssal Woods are undoubtedly the nastiest area in Shadow of the Erdtree. You can’t mount, it’s confusing to navigate, and there are Frenzied Flame enemies everywhere that relentlessly pursue you on sight. To make matters worse, when you first enter the area, you don’t have the Map Fragment and have to navigate the Woods without it.

If you follow our directions, you’ll have an easier time navigating the Abyssal Woods with the Map Fragment at your side. After you emerge in the Forsaken Graveyard, head south and get the Woodland Trail Site of Grace. From there, go south and then east until you reach the Church Ruins. Use stealth and crouch in the bushes to avoid the Frenzy enemies. If they spot you, they’ll hunt you down and constant inflict Madness until they kill you.

Take your time, move between safe spots when the time is right, and you’ll make it through this nightmarish section. Just don’t try anything risky—it’s faster to wait for the patrolling enemy to walk away than to die and restart the whole thing. The Map Fragment is just outside the Church Ruins, so be persistent and don’t give up, skeleton.

