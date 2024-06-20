How to unlock Dragon Form in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Dark Souls games all feature an optional system that lets you turn into a dragon. I was sad to see it missing in Elden Ring, but not anymore—Shadow of the Erdtree adds two different Dragon Forms to Elden Ring, so here’s how to unlock them.

How to get Dragon Form in Elden Ring DLC

1) Clear the Dragon’s Pit mini-dungeon

You can access Dragon’s Pit as soon as you start the expansion. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

To access the items that grant you Dragon Form in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, you need to clear the Dragon’s Pit dungeon. This is an optional side-dungeon in western Gravesite Plain, near the Suppressing Pillar. If you aren’t sure where Dragon’s Pit is, head to the giant pillar in Gravesite Plain and explore the land formations slightly northwest until you find a cave entrance.

2) Speak to the Dragon Priestess at the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion

The Grand Altar is easy to find after you clear Dragon’s Pit. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

After beating the boss of Dragon’s Pit and emerging from the exit, you reach a crossroads. You can either head northwest to Jagged Peak or south to the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion. Take the road south until you reach the petrified remains of the giant dragon that hangs over the Cerulean Coast.

Ride up to the dragon, and at the base of its remains, you’ll find a giant burning crucible, a Site of Grace, and an NPC—the Dragon Priestess. Speak to her until she gives you the option to devour draconic essence, which you should accept.

Delicious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Priestess tells you to kill Bayle the Dread on Jagged Peak. It’s time to go dragon hunting. Before you leave, you can trade your Dragon Hearts at the crucible for a couple of new Dragon Incantations introduced in Shadow of the Erdtree.

3) Ascend the Jagged Peak

There’s a steep climb ahead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head north (back the way you came) and back to the crossroads you encountered after clearing Dragon’s Pit. Now, head the other way—toward Jagged Peak. It’s mostly a linear path, so you can’t go wrong.

You’ll soon encounter an open lake area with a roaming dragon. If you kill the dragon, an NPC appears and congratulates you—Drake Warrior Igon. Speak to him and exhaust his dialog, and he’ll ask that you summon him when you fight Bayle. This isn’t mandatory, but it’s nice to have the assistance if you need it.

4) Grab the Rock Heart (for Dragon Form)

The spectral chair can be easy to miss, so look around the marked location. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

While ascending Jagged Peak, at approximately the location indicated on the map above, you’ll encounter a spirit sitting in a spectral chair. The chair might be empty when you first approach—if so, run a short distance away, then turn around and come back. The spirit should be sitting in the chair.

Approach the chair and interact with the spirit. It disappears and drops the Rock Heart. This is a new infinite use item that transforms you into Dragon Form until death, but only if you don’t have any armor equipped.

Got any games on your phone? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rock Heart’s Dragon Form buffs Dragon Communion Incantations, like Rotten Breath, Ekzykes’ Decay, and Smarag’s Glintstone Breath. You’ll be a glass cannon, since you can’t equip any armor, but Dragon Form looks very distinct and could be useful for dragonbreath builds.

We’re not done yet—there’s another Dragon Form to collect.

5) Kill Bayle the Dread

Slay the dreadful dragon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Continue up Jagged Peak and kill Bayle the Dread. He’s at the end of the path and impossible to miss, as long as you keep climbing. Remember, if you’re struggling with the boss, you can summon Drake Warrior Igon to help. It’s what he wants, after all.

6) Grab the Priestess Heart (for Dragon Priestess form)

Kneel before your Priestess. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After killing Bayle, return to the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion. You’ll find that the Dragon Priestess is no longer there—in her place, you can loot the Priestess Heart, which is another infinite use item that transforms you into a dragon until death as long as you aren’t wearing armor.

The Priestess Heart transforms you into Dragon Priestess Form, which buffs Dragon Cult Incantations. This includes all Lightning spells, like Lightning Spear, Honed Bolt, and Fortissax’s Lightning Spear. We’re about to see a whole lot of Dragon Priestesses flinging lightning bolts around the Land of Shadow.

