All Remembrance bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Like Elden Ring, the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has a ton of bosses, but only a small handful of them are deemed worthy enough to be considered a Remembrance boss—so let’s go through them.

Recommended Videos

Progress through Elden Ring enough, and eventually, you unlock the ability to cash in Remembrances for unbelievably rare items linked to the boss you killed in the first place. Shadow of the Erdtree has its own Remembrance bosses that differentiate themselves from the rest of the RPG’s full boss list.

If you’re looking for the full list to hunt down and complete your collection, it’s time to mount your steed, pop your Flash of Wondrous Physick (because why not), and let’s do this.

All Remembrance bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Cash them in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 Remembrance bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, scattered all around the Realm of Shadow map.

To make this succinct and easy to follow, here’s a complete table showing each Remembrance boss, what they can give you, and where the boss is found.

Check out even more about Shadow of the Erdtree, including how to kill the Abyssal Woods monsters and how to get Rakshasa’s set.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy