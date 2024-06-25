Forgot password
fingers in elden ring shadow of the erdtree
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Elden Ring

All Remembrance bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Remembrance for all.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Jun 25, 2024

Like Elden Ring, the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has a ton of bosses, but only a small handful of them are deemed worthy enough to be considered a Remembrance boss—so let’s go through them.

Progress through Elden Ring enough, and eventually, you unlock the ability to cash in Remembrances for unbelievably rare items linked to the boss you killed in the first place. Shadow of the Erdtree has its own Remembrance bosses that differentiate themselves from the rest of the RPG’s full boss list.

If you’re looking for the full list to hunt down and complete your collection, it’s time to mount your steed, pop your Flash of Wondrous Physick (because why not), and let’s do this.

All Remembrance bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

finger reader enia in elden ring dlc
Cash them in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 Remembrance bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, scattered all around the Realm of Shadow map.

To make this succinct and easy to follow, here’s a complete table showing each Remembrance boss, what they can give you, and where the boss is found.

Remembrance bossRemembrance nameLocationReward choices
Divine Beast Dancing LionRemembrance of the Dancing LionBelurat, Tower SettlementTalisman: Enraged Divine Beast

Ash of War: Divine Beast Frost Stomp
Rellana, Twin Moon KnightRemembrance of the Twin Moon KnightCastle EnsisWeapon: Rellana’s Twinblade

Sorcery: Rellana’s Twin Moons
Commander GaiusRemembrance of the Wild Boar RiderShadow Keep, Back GateWeapon: Sword Lance

Sorcery: Blades of Stone
Messmer the ImpalerRemembrance of the ImpalerShadow KeepWeapon: Spear of the Impaler

Incantation: Messmer’s Orb
Putrescent KnightRemembrance of PutrescenceStone Coffin FissureWeapon: Putrescence Cleaver

Sorcery: Vortex of Putrescence
Scadutree AvatarRemembrance of the Shadow SunflowerShadow KeepWeapon: Shadow Sunflower Blossom

Incantation: Land of Shadow
Romina, Saint of the BudRemembrance of the Saint of the BudAncient Ruins of RauhWeapon: Poleblade of the Bud

Incantation: Rotten Butterflies
Midra, Lord of Frenzied FlameRemembrance of the Lord of Frenzied FlameMidra’s ManseWeapon: Greatsword of Damnation

Incantation: Midra’s Flame of Frenzy
Metyr, Mother of FingersRemembrance of the Mother of FingersFinger Ruins of MiyrWeapon: Staff of the Great Beyond

Weapon: Gazing Finger
Promised Consort RadahnRemembrance of a God and a LordEnir-IlimWeapon: Greatsword of Radahn (Lord)

Weapon: Greatsword of Radahn (Light)

Incantation: Light of Miquella

Check out even more about Shadow of the Erdtree, including how to kill the Abyssal Woods monsters and how to get Rakshasa’s set.

Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.