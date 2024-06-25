All Remembrance bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Like Elden Ring, the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has a ton of bosses, but only a small handful of them are deemed worthy enough to be considered a Remembrance boss—so let’s go through them.
Progress through Elden Ring enough, and eventually, you unlock the ability to cash in Remembrances for unbelievably rare items linked to the boss you killed in the first place. Shadow of the Erdtree has its own Remembrance bosses that differentiate themselves from the rest of the RPG’s full boss list.
If you’re looking for the full list to hunt down and complete your collection, it’s time to mount your steed, pop your Flash of Wondrous Physick (because why not), and let’s do this.
All Remembrance bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC
There are 10 Remembrance bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, scattered all around the Realm of Shadow map.
To make this succinct and easy to follow, here’s a complete table showing each Remembrance boss, what they can give you, and where the boss is found.
|Remembrance boss
|Remembrance name
|Location
|Reward choices
|Divine Beast Dancing Lion
|Remembrance of the Dancing Lion
|Belurat, Tower Settlement
|Talisman: Enraged Divine Beast
Ash of War: Divine Beast Frost Stomp
|Rellana, Twin Moon Knight
|Remembrance of the Twin Moon Knight
|Castle Ensis
|Weapon: Rellana’s Twinblade
Sorcery: Rellana’s Twin Moons
|Commander Gaius
|Remembrance of the Wild Boar Rider
|Shadow Keep, Back Gate
|Weapon: Sword Lance
Sorcery: Blades of Stone
|Messmer the Impaler
|Remembrance of the Impaler
|Shadow Keep
|Weapon: Spear of the Impaler
Incantation: Messmer’s Orb
|Putrescent Knight
|Remembrance of Putrescence
|Stone Coffin Fissure
|Weapon: Putrescence Cleaver
Sorcery: Vortex of Putrescence
|Scadutree Avatar
|Remembrance of the Shadow Sunflower
|Shadow Keep
|Weapon: Shadow Sunflower Blossom
Incantation: Land of Shadow
|Romina, Saint of the Bud
|Remembrance of the Saint of the Bud
|Ancient Ruins of Rauh
|Weapon: Poleblade of the Bud
Incantation: Rotten Butterflies
|Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame
|Remembrance of the Lord of Frenzied Flame
|Midra’s Manse
|Weapon: Greatsword of Damnation
Incantation: Midra’s Flame of Frenzy
|Metyr, Mother of Fingers
|Remembrance of the Mother of Fingers
|Finger Ruins of Miyr
|Weapon: Staff of the Great Beyond
Weapon: Gazing Finger
|Promised Consort Radahn
|Remembrance of a God and a Lord
|Enir-Ilim
|Weapon: Greatsword of Radahn (Lord)
Weapon: Greatsword of Radahn (Light)
Incantation: Light of Miquella
