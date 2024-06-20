How to unlock Metyr, Mother of Fingers secret boss in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Metyr, Mother of Fingers is a challenging but optional Remembrance boss in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Like most of the expansion, she’s easy to miss, but our comprehensive guide explains everything you need to do to unlock the fight.

How to unlock secret Finger Creeper boss in Elden Ring DLC

1) Find Count Ymir

You can’t ring the bells until you speak to this NPC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Metyr, Mother of Fingers is locked behind an NPC questline. This NPC is Count Ymir, High Priest. You find him at the Cathedral of Manus Metyr in northwestern Scadu Altus. I’ve marked Ymir’s location on the map below with a pin. He asks you to ring a bell at the Finger Ruins—there are two, and I’ve circled both in red.

The pin denotes Count Ymir. The red circles denote the Finger Ruins. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

If you aren’t sure how to reach Ymir yet, head north from Moorth Ruins and proceed through the cave behind the headless Queen Marika statue, then explore the area on the other side.

Ymir tells you to ring the bells at the Finger Ruins and gives you a map. He sends you to the southern ruins first—the Finger Ruins of Rheo—but you can ring the bells in any order, or ring both at once before returning to him.

2) Ring two bells, one at each Finger Ruin

Come here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Finger Ruins in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree are huge, barren chasms adorned with giant stone fingers, filled with nothing but Finger Creepers and Lampreys. The Lampreys have a ranged attack they can use from a mile away that knocks you off your horse, which makes it quite frustrating to traverse this area.

The Finger Ruins of Rheo in the south are accessible via Cerulean Coast, while the Finger Ruins of Dheo in the north are accessible via Shadow Keep, Back Gate. At the focal point of each ruin, where all the stone fingers converge, you’ll find the bells Ymir wants you to ring. They’re where the Finger Ruin icons are on the map.

3) Return to Ymir

After ringing the bells at both Finger Ruins, return to Ymir. He gives you a map to a third Finger Ruin. If you inspect it in your inventory, you’ll see it says it looks distinct to the first. You might recognize the sketch—that’s because it’s the cathedral you’re currently standing in.

That’s right, there’s a Finger Ruin underneath the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. Continue speaking to Ymir and exhaust all his dialog options. You should also buy his spells while you still can. After exhausting his dialog, rest at the Site of Grace in the cathedral, then return to Ymir’s throne. If you did everything right, Ymir should no longer be there.

You’ll know Ymir is ready to move because he says “this evening is a sign of a greater night to come.”

This evening is a sign, of a greater night to come. Video by Dot Esports

After Ymir has moved, you’ll be able to interact with the throne. Approach it and press the interact button to move the throne aside, revealing a ladder descending into the depths below. Climb down the ladder and you’ll arrive at the Finger Ruins of Miyr—a giant underground Finger Ruin.

Proceed onward and you’ll be invaded by an NPC, but it’s a fairly easy fight. At the end of the ruin, there’s a third bell. Interact with the bell to ring it and you’ll be teleported to the boss arena for Metyr, Mother of Fingers. Metyr is a very challenging optional encounter I still haven’t managed to beat, so if you’re struggling, stay tuned for our boss guide.

