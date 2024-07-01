How to get the Axe Talisman in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Axe Talisman is a great way to improve your physical melee attacks in Elden Ring, and it’s one of the earliest talismans you can acquire. This guide will show you how and where to get this item in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Where to find the Axe Talisman in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Talisman is located in Mistwood Ruins. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Axe Talisman boosts charge attacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Axe Talisman in Mistwood Ruins, southeast of Limgrave. You can also get there from the Mistwood Outskirts Site of Grace. This is east of the lake and located at the lower left corner of the map, which you can access early in Elden Ring.

From the Site of Grace, get on Torrent and head south, avoiding several Runebears you’ll find along the way. Keep heading straight until you enter the ruins, and you’ll quickly notice a sleeping Runebear nearby. If you just started, the bear will be hard to defeat; it deals a lot of damage and has a ton of health, so it’s best to avoid it. But if you’ve gone far past the Limgrave area and are just going back to grab the item, the bear shouldn’t be an issue.

Go around the bear, and you’ll find a lit stairway leading to an underground cave. Going down the cave will awaken the bear, so if you’re avoiding it, it’s best to run down the stairs quickly and open the iron door at the end. You’ll see a chest in the middle of the next room. Open it, and you’ll receive the Axe Talisman.

The Axe Talisman enhances charge attacks by 10 percent for physical melee attacks. This means it will not work for sorceries, incantations, and Ashes of War, so plan your build accordingly.

