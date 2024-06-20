Full Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree map – All regions and key locations

Shadow of the Erdtree’s map is big, very big. The Elden Ring DLC doesn’t stand on ceremony and instead sends you on a journey across a wild expanse, and we have the full map uncovered and explored.

The Lands Between has pretty much everything from the lush, beginner-like vibes of Limgrave to the troubling horrors of Caelid—and boy, did I go there too early on in Elden Ring. Nevertheless, Shadow of the Erdtree is a complete expansion of the original title, and instead of being “extra content,” it’s pretty much a game in itself.

It’s taken hours of exploring (and dying), and we can now finally present the full Shadow of the Erdtree map with Graces and all.

Complete Shadow of the Erdtree DLC map in Elden Ring

As you can see, while the size is not quite as comparable to its predecessor, I can assure you it’s as big as two or three of the main areas in The Lands Between combined—if not more!

It’s taken hours to climb mountains, descend into large cavernous depressions, and meander around dangerous beaches and more claustrophobic catacombs. We still might have one or two more Graces to find to truly conquer the Realm of Shadow, but the picture above gives you a good idea of what there is to find.

Here’s a little breakdown of the map’s key areas.

Belurat Settlement

Like me, there’s a good chance the Belurat, Tower Settlement is your first proper location to explore. Sat beside the first Miquella’s Cross you are sure to come across, it poses an excellent challenge, reintroduces you to the challenge of Elden Ring, and features one of Shadow of the Erdtree‘s main bosses to encounter—Divine Beast Dancing Lion.

Castle Ensis

After you’re done with the Western Nameless Mausoleum and various other sub-areas, it’s probably time to cross the Ellac Greatbridge. Across here, you can find Castle Ensis, and other big step-ups in difficulty. The ferocious Rellana, Twin Blade Knight awaits, and you’re starting to get into the meat of the DLC.

Shadow Keep

Shadow of the Erdtree really opens up once you reach the Highroad Cross Grace. The sneaky Moorth Ruins hide a secret passage to Bonny Village, there’s plenty to do, and there’s also the small matter of Shadow Keep‘s vast complex of floors, hidden passageways, and secrets galore.

Ancient Ruins of Rauh & Enir-Ilim

A beautifully dangerous sight for sore eyes packing yet another Furnace Golem and many other giants and rotting creatures. The Ancient Ruins is one of the final road stops on the way to the endgame, and its architecture is one of the reasons why FromSoftware is a genius.

The only place potentially topping it all off though is Enir-Ilim—looking like something straight out of Lord of the Rings. It’s stunning, difficult, breathtaking, and difficult—with the final boss being situated here.

There are many more locations in addition to all of these and the sum of Shadow of the Erdtree‘s parts makes for a delightful package..

