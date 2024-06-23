How to beat the Dragon’s Pit dungeon and boss in Elden Ring DLC

Holding the key to a brutal boss fight and area, the Dragon’s Pit dungeon and boss are a necessary step towards something great. The boss also drops a fantastic DLC weapon that can help your journey through the Lands of Shadow. Here’s how to beat them.

Recommended Videos

Dragon’s Pit dungeon location and guide in Shadow of the Erdtree

The Dragon’s Pit leads you to the Jagged Peak and other areas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To reach the Dragon’s Pit dungeon you need to teleport to the Castle Front Grace and immediately head right. Follow the path towards the large Pillar that should be rendered on your screen. Once you reach the Pillar Path Waypoint Grace just before the large structure, don’t head up. Instead, go towards the right, where a nasty, angry NPC will be screaming. Speak to them for the awesome voice acting and writing and continue straight on your path.

Before the dungeon, you should be invaded by the Ancient Dragon-Man. Fight him off, this isn’t the real boss! Keep ahead when you defeat him and enter the dungeon that should be on your left.

The dungeon itself is very brief but filled with formidable enemies that can knock you out with a single slash, even at 10 Scadutree Blessings.

Don’t fight the enemies. They will keep respawning, and you won’t be able to take them down before they swarm around you and give you a proper thrashing. Just rush through the first area, jump from the hole in the western wall, and then behind you when you drop down. Follow the clear path and ignore all the enemies until you reach the boss room.

How to beat the Ancient Dragon-Man boss in Shadow of the Erdtre

The Ancient Dragon-Man is exceptionally easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ancient Dragon-Man is a generally weak boss that is easy to stagger and stunlock. I used Eleonora’s Poleblade and its Bleed-inflicting Ash of War to make short work of this boss. Casting the thing a few times kept the boss in a perpetual stunlock, and the Bleed procs decimated its health bar.

My advice is to find a weapon that attacks fast and does a ton of burst damage, as the boss will have next to no time to react or move since its poise is just that low. This is one of the easier bosses in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and should be taken as a breather before what is to follow.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy