Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree – Scadutree Blessing, explained

The new Elden Ring DLC is brutally difficult, but has it ever occurred to you why? Well, it features a separate leveling system tied to Scadutree Blessings, so here’s everything you need to know about them to make your Land of Shadow experience easier.

What is the Scadturee Blessing in Elden Ring?

The Scadutree Blessing can be viewed and upgraded at a Site of Grace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scadutree Blessings are one part of a broader mechanic called the Shadow Realm Blessing that aims to separate the DLC’s power scaling from the base game. The Shadow Realm Blessing also includes the Revered Spirit Ash Blessing that functions similarly to the Scadutree Blessing.

The Scadutree Blessing increases your damage and defense, meaning bosses and enemies do less damage to you while you beat them up harder. They are a necessary tool for pushing through Shadow of the Erdtree because most enemies can kill you in a couple of hits if you don’t have many Scadutree Blessings.

How to increase Scadutree Blessing in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Scadutree Fragments are found all across the Lands of Shadow. Image via Bandai Namco. Remix by Dot Esports

You can level up your Scadutree Blessing by collecting Scadutree Fragments and resting at a Site of Grace. The amount required is one per level at first but goes up to two per level and then three per level.

