Elden Ring player character and St Trina in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Elden Ring

Should you Imbibe Nectar in Elden Ring DLC?

St Trina's quest is exceptionally unclear, and you'll need to die a few times to reach the end.
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
|
Published: Jun 22, 2024 07:59 am

Elden Ring has dozens of enigmatic characters with mysterious quests, and Shadow of the Erdtree continues the trend. If you’ve explored the Cerulean Coast and found Stone Coffin Crypt, you’ve no doubt found yourself faced with a confusing choice: Imbibe Nectar or Leave? If you’re wondering what to do, I’m here to help.

Imbibe Nectar quest in Elden Ring DLC, explained

There’s something stunning down there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the bottom of Stone Coffin Crypt in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and beat the Putrescent Knight, can can continue onward through the cave to find an eerily gorgeous alcove full of purple flowers. In the center of the alcove is none other than St. Trina—a strange who’s character mentioned throughout the base game but never appears.

St. Trina has no dialog, but offers you a choice to Imbibe Nectar. If you’re like me, and you’re curious, you probably chose to drink the Nectar and were surprised by what happened.

Should you Imbibe Nectar in Elden Ring DLC?

Yes, you should Imbibe Nectar in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. It kills you, but you need to do it to progress Thiollier and St Trina’s quest.

Keep imbibing the Nectar and dying until St Trina starts talking to you while you’re dead. After you die four times, St Trina speaks, then she has a new dialog line for you after you die another two times. After that, there’s no new dialog, and there’s no point quaffing any more Nectar.

As long as you’ve Imbibed Nectar at least once, you can speak to Thiollier in the Garden Of Deep Purple and progress his quest, as long as you met him in Pillar Path Cross. He doesn’t like what you tell him, but exhaust his dialog, then reload the area. Thiollier invades you and drops his Talisman when defeated—St. Trina’s Smile.

Can you survive Imbibe Nectar in Elden Ring DLC?

At least I got my hat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, there’s no way to survive Imbibe Nectar in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Once you’ve beaten the final boss of Elden Ring’s DLC, return to St. Trina to loot a new helm item, St Trina’s Blossom, which looks pretty and slightly raises FP. You get this item regardless of whether you speak to St. Trina while dead or do any of Thiollier’s quest. As soon as you beat the final boss, though, you’ll no longer be able to speak to St. Trina, and any associated quests will end.

Next, check out our comprehensive guide to all Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring’s DLC and the best builds to beat Shadow of the Erdtree.

