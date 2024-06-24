Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
wearing rakshasa armor in elden ring shadow of the erdtree
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Elden Ring

How to get Rakshasa’s Great Katana & armor set in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Not so great anymore, are you?
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jun 24, 2024 11:47 am

The Rakshasa set in Shadow of the Erdtree is highly coveted for a couple of reasons, and we’ve scoured Elden Ring‘s Realm of Shadow to find both the armor and Great Katana. Now, you can too.

Recommended Videos

Shadow of the Erdtree is hard—everyone has been getting destroyed by it. So, it makes sense we need the best gear and upgrades to stand a chance against the likes of Rellana, Golden Hippopotamus, and the Putrescent Knight. Even lesser bosses are brutal in Elden Ring‘s DLC—and Rakshasa is the perfect example.

A smaller, more insignificant-looking foe, Rakshasa can tear you apart in only a handful of hits, but—but defeating him grants you access to their impressive weapon and armor set.

Where to find Rakshasa set in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring

Shadow of the Erdtree‘s Rakshasa set is acquired after defeating the Rakshasa boss, found in the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum—as shown in picture one above.

Make no mistake, like the Blackgaol Knight, Rakshasa is a mean enemy with a very simple moveset. Using my bleed build, he didn’t stagger much at all, and he attacks very frequently. So, I would suggest using a bigger, heavier weapon capable of breaking an opponent’s stance a lot easier.

Rakshasa favors quick stabs, thrusts, and jumping at you. He is also more than capable of using a quick one-two combo several times in a row. It’s extremely predictable to anticipate and deal with, but don’t underestimate how many times the boss relies on the move.

Once you bring Rakshasa to their knees, you are rewarded with an array of equipable goodies.

Everything included in the Rakshasa weapon & armor set in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

For defeating Rakshasa in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, you get Rakshasa’s Great Katana, Rakshasa’s Helm, Rakshasa’s Armor, Rakshasa’s Gauntlets, and Rakshasa’s Greaves.

Now that you have that armor set, check out even more handy Shadow of the Erdtree advice, like where to find the hidden stone coffin, how to complete St. Trina’s quest, and how to get to Stone Coffin Fissure.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.