How to get Rakshasa’s Great Katana & armor set in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Rakshasa set in Shadow of the Erdtree is highly coveted for a couple of reasons, and we’ve scoured Elden Ring‘s Realm of Shadow to find both the armor and Great Katana. Now, you can too.

Shadow of the Erdtree is hard—everyone has been getting destroyed by it. So, it makes sense we need the best gear and upgrades to stand a chance against the likes of Rellana, Golden Hippopotamus, and the Putrescent Knight. Even lesser bosses are brutal in Elden Ring‘s DLC—and Rakshasa is the perfect example.

A smaller, more insignificant-looking foe, Rakshasa can tear you apart in only a handful of hits, but—but defeating him grants you access to their impressive weapon and armor set.

Where to find Rakshasa set in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring

Picture one. Screenshot by Dot Esports Picture two. Screenshot by Dot Esports Picture three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shadow of the Erdtree‘s Rakshasa set is acquired after defeating the Rakshasa boss, found in the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum—as shown in picture one above.

Make no mistake, like the Blackgaol Knight, Rakshasa is a mean enemy with a very simple moveset. Using my bleed build, he didn’t stagger much at all, and he attacks very frequently. So, I would suggest using a bigger, heavier weapon capable of breaking an opponent’s stance a lot easier.

Rakshasa favors quick stabs, thrusts, and jumping at you. He is also more than capable of using a quick one-two combo several times in a row. It’s extremely predictable to anticipate and deal with, but don’t underestimate how many times the boss relies on the move.

Once you bring Rakshasa to their knees, you are rewarded with an array of equipable goodies.

Everything included in the Rakshasa weapon & armor set in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Rakshasa Helm. Screenshot by Dot Esports Rakshasa Armor. Screenshot by Dot Esports Rakshasa Gauntlets. Screenshot by Dot Esports Rakshasa Greaves. Screenshot by Dot Esports Rakshasa Great Katana. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For defeating Rakshasa in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, you get Rakshasa’s Great Katana, Rakshasa’s Helm, Rakshasa’s Armor, Rakshasa’s Gauntlets, and Rakshasa’s Greaves.

