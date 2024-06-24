Where to find the stone coffin in Shadow Keep in Shadow of the Erdtree Elden Ring DLC

Elden Ring seems to have a thing for using stone coffins as makeshift boats, and Shadow of the Erdtree cleverly hides another in Shadow Keep—and we know exactly where it is.

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is nothing if not consistent. When you have a game of the year original in the back pocket, it makes sense to double down on everything that worked previously. This means more bosses, weapons, armor, and, apparently, more stone coffins.

In 2022’s Elden Ring, climbing into a giant coffin and watching it plummet a hundred feet down a waterfall was a thing. Shadow of the Erdtree also makes this a thing, and finding the hidden stone coffin in Shadow Keep unlocks more of the map.

How to find the hidden Shadow Keep stone coffin in Shadow of the Erdtree

A map of the Shadow Keep. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s deep within the Shadow Keep. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The hidden coffin is found deep within the Shadow Keep location, requiring you to strike an illusory wall to reveal the path to Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree‘s secret stone coffin.

That’s right; unless you have incredible intuition or online play enabled—to see other player’s messages—there’s every chance you walk right past the wall to the coffin and never know it was there.

To help you out, here’s a step-by-step guide you can follow to find it yourself:

Go to the Main Gate Plaza Grace (in Shadow’s Keep). Kill the Golden Hippopotamus if you haven’t already. From the Grace, turn left, go through the doors, and follow the natural path. Keep going upstairs until you reach a room with two elite knights—one of which is firing a Greatbow. Reach the end of the room, go through the doorway, and cross the mini-stone bridge. Turn 45 degrees right, keep going in a straight line, and at the end of the path between the fifth and sixth burning boat, there’s a ladder on the left-hand side. Descend to the bottom and go through the waterfall to get to a hidden path. Continue down the ladder, follow the path, and reach the room with the collectible painting. On the wall with the filled-on doorway wall, hit this wall with your weapon to reveal a hidden path. Go through, follow the path of the water, and the stone coffin is waiting at the end to take you down to the Castle Watering Hole Grace.

If you need even more assistance, check out this handy video showing you the route.

Follow this route. Video by Dot Esports

Going here unlocks even more of the Realm of Shadow, leading you to further Scadutree Fragments and more Sites of Grace, and allows you to uncover more of the fabulous map!

