Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
garden of deep purple in elden ring shadow of the erdtree dlc
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Elden Ring

How to complete St. Trina’s quest in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Find success in this quest.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jun 24, 2024 09:36 am

St. Trina’s side quest is one of a few in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. We have a walkthrough to ensure you don’t struggle and allow you to see more of the Realm of Shadow.

Recommended Videos

FromSoftware quests are like Marmite to a lot of people—you either love them or hate them. Any dislike doesn’t stem from the lack of quality in the assignment—more the ambiguity and complexity of how to progress a majority of them. Elden Ring features classic FromSoft side quests, and so does the DLC.

One of Shadow of the Erdtree‘s more perplexing side-quests sees you interact with a character called St. Trina, so let us hold your Tarnished hand and guide you through everything there is to know.

St. Trina’s quest walkthrough in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

garden of deep purple grace in elden ring shadow of the erdtree dlc
She’s found in Stone Coffin Fissure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From finding St. Trina to the bizarre interactions you have with her, to the end result, the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree side quest takes you on a literal journey.

Here’s a complete outline of the St. Trina questline:

  1. First, advance through Shadow of the Erdtree until you reach Shadow’s Keep—home of Rellana, Twin Moon Knight.
  2. Once you arrive at its main gates, you hear a distinct breaking sound and are informed “Somewhere, a great rune has broken.”
  3. Go to Stone Coffin Fissure via Cerulean Coast.
  4. Progress through the tough area, and eventually, you need to jump off a statue’s head at the end to fall into a battle arena called the Garden of Deep Purple.
  5. Defeat the Putrescent Knight boss.
  6. When this is done, go through the cave where the boss emerged from, and St. Trina is waiting for you at the end of the tunnel.
  7. Depending on how you have interacted with Thiollier, you see St. Trina and Thiollier or just St. Trina.
  8. You now must “Imbibe Nectar,” which kills you almost instantly.
  9. Repeat this process, and St. Trina eventually starts talking to you.
  10. The sixth instance of you imbibing Nectar is the end of any conversational dialogue between the two of you.
  11. After this, Thiollier’s quest can get very interesting, so keep on top of this too.
  12. Whatever the outcome with Thiollier, you now need to beat Shadow of the Erdtree, kill the final boss, and come back to St. Trina.
  13. Her body is there, but she no longer speaks, and you can collect the “St. Trina’s Blossom” Head armor.
st trina's blossom in elden ring shadow of the erdtree dlc
St. Trina’s Blossom item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, if you find Stone Coffin Fissure late in the game and defeat the Putrescent Knight after completing the main DLC, there is no option to imbibe Nectar. Instead, you find St. Trina’s Blossom and nothing else happens.

Keep on top of the best Shadow of the Erdtree tidbits by knowing where to find the hidden stone coffin, how to get to the Shaman Village, and where all the Legacy Dungeons are.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.