How to complete St. Trina’s quest in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

St. Trina’s side quest is one of a few in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. We have a walkthrough to ensure you don’t struggle and allow you to see more of the Realm of Shadow.

Recommended Videos

FromSoftware quests are like Marmite to a lot of people—you either love them or hate them. Any dislike doesn’t stem from the lack of quality in the assignment—more the ambiguity and complexity of how to progress a majority of them. Elden Ring features classic FromSoft side quests, and so does the DLC.

One of Shadow of the Erdtree‘s more perplexing side-quests sees you interact with a character called St. Trina, so let us hold your Tarnished hand and guide you through everything there is to know.

St. Trina’s quest walkthrough in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

She’s found in Stone Coffin Fissure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From finding St. Trina to the bizarre interactions you have with her, to the end result, the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree side quest takes you on a literal journey.

Here’s a complete outline of the St. Trina questline:

First, advance through Shadow of the Erdtree until you reach Shadow’s Keep—home of Rellana, Twin Moon Knight. Once you arrive at its main gates, you hear a distinct breaking sound and are informed “Somewhere, a great rune has broken.” Go to Stone Coffin Fissure via Cerulean Coast. Progress through the tough area, and eventually, you need to jump off a statue’s head at the end to fall into a battle arena called the Garden of Deep Purple. Defeat the Putrescent Knight boss. When this is done, go through the cave where the boss emerged from, and St. Trina is waiting for you at the end of the tunnel. Depending on how you have interacted with Thiollier, you see St. Trina and Thiollier or just St. Trina. You now must “Imbibe Nectar,” which kills you almost instantly. Repeat this process, and St. Trina eventually starts talking to you. The sixth instance of you imbibing Nectar is the end of any conversational dialogue between the two of you. After this, Thiollier’s quest can get very interesting, so keep on top of this too. Whatever the outcome with Thiollier, you now need to beat Shadow of the Erdtree, kill the final boss, and come back to St. Trina. Her body is there, but she no longer speaks, and you can collect the “St. Trina’s Blossom” Head armor.

St. Trina’s Blossom item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, if you find Stone Coffin Fissure late in the game and defeat the Putrescent Knight after completing the main DLC, there is no option to imbibe Nectar. Instead, you find St. Trina’s Blossom and nothing else happens.

Keep on top of the best Shadow of the Erdtree tidbits by knowing where to find the hidden stone coffin, how to get to the Shaman Village, and where all the Legacy Dungeons are.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy