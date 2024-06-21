What does ‘Somewhere, a great rune has broken’ mean in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

FromSoftware games are usually cryptic, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree continues the trend. But a message that appears when you approach Shadow Keep is making players scratch their heads. It reads: “Somewhere, a great rune has broken… and so, too, has a powerful charm.” And if you’re wondering what it means, you’re not alone.

Recommended Videos

Elden Ring DLC “Somewhere, a great rune has broken” explained

It’s quite an alarming message, but what does it mean? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’re free to explore Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree at your own pace and tackle its challenges in any order you want, but as soon as you approach Shadow Keep—the giant, looming black tower at the foot of the Erdtree—you’ll hear a distinct shattering sound and see “Somewhere, a great rune has broken” on your screen.

In the far south of the map, in Cerulean Coast, there’s a dungeon called Stone Coffin Crypt with a boss fight and an important character at the bottom. I won’t spoil who it is, but the way was sealed when you approached Shadow Keep. Now that the “great rune has broken,” you can continue into Stone Coffin Crypt.

The message also says “a powerful charm” has broken. Return to Needle Knight Leda, and you’ll discover that Miquella placed a magic charm on their followers that influenced their minds and made them support Miquella’s cause. Now that the charm has broken, the followers question their motivations and support for Miquella. Speak to the NPCs you’ve encountered so far to hear new dialog lines and continue their questlines.

Next, check out our handy guide to all Scadutree Fragment locations in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy