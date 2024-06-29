Image Credit: Bethesda
How to get to the Darklight Catacombs in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

These hard-to-reach Catacombs must be cleared to gain access to Elden Ring's best zone.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Jun 29, 2024 10:37 am

The Darklight Catacombs are a crucial dungeon leading to one of the best areas and bosses in all of Elden Ring. However, their location is quite hard to reach, and not knowing what to do might mean the player misses out on some great content. Here’s how to get there.

How to reach the Darklight Catacombs in Shadow of the Erdtree

Marker showing the Darklight Catacombs on the Shadow of the Erdtree map.
The Darklight Catacombs must be completed to reach the Abyssal Woods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The journey to the Darklight Catacombs is quite long and requires the passage through several areas before you can reach them. First, you will need to travel to the Shadow Keep and discover the Stone Coffin lying at the bottom of a ladder located just past the Messmer Soldiers you encounter after defeating the Golden Hippo boss. We have a full guide on finding the Stone Coffin, so you should check it out if you run into trouble.

The Stone Coffin will take you to the lower parts of Scadu Altus and the ominous Ruins of Unte. Here, you should run through the area and stick to the right side until you reach the Recluses’ River Upstream Grace next to the waterfall. Continue following the river’s stream and descend down it until you reach the Recluses’ River Downstream Grace. Then, follow the coffins down to the bottom and then another set of them to the southwest to reach a small wooded area. Embedded in the cliff on the left will be the Darklight Catacombs.

These Catacombs are a necessary dungeon to reach the Abyssal Woods where you will encounter what are probably the best enemies (and boss) in the whole of Elden Ring.

