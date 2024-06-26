How to get into Ruins of Unte in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Finding the Ruins of Unte is a challenge in itself, but once you get there in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, it’s an even greater mystery how to get inside the place—unless you know how.

I feel Shadow of the Erdtree (while shorter and smaller) manages to stay so big and intriguing due to its expansive map filled with tucked-away locations spread out across a lot of verticality. You can play for hours before discovering the likes of Bonny Village and Cerulean Coast, and Ruins of Unte is another.

Getting there is a chore in itself, so it’s time you learn how to get into the heart of the location in Elden Ring.

Where is the Ruins of Unte in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC?

Ruins of Unte. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ruins of Unte are right next to the Castle Watering Hole Grace, accessible after finding the secret stone coffin in Shadow Keep.

That’s right, when you’re not battling Messmer the Impaler or finding the well-hidden Impenetrable Thrones Sorcery, one of Shadow Keep’s many secrets is another stone coffin ride—not to be confused with Stone Coffin Fissure—taking you to the Castle Watering Hole Grace—and the Ruins of Unte.

How to get into Ruins of Unte in Elden Ring DLC

Now we’re on the level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to get into the Ruins of Unte in Shadow of the Erdtree: Throw a Fiery Furnace Pot into the head of the Furnace Golem blocking its main entrance, or jump on the walls around the back of the building to hop over anyway.

The conventional route I presume FromSoftware wants you to follow is to awaken the Furnace Golem in front of the building. Here’s how to do this:

Use your steed and climb up the black-clothed buildings to the back and left of Ruins of Unte. Get yourself onto the balcony—as shown in the picture above. Make sure you’re positioned so you’re aiming straight at the downed Furnace Golem. Select a Fiery Furnace Pot from your inventory. Use it, and your character throws it at the Furnace Golem’s exposed head. If done correctly, the enemy awakens, stands up, and unblocks the main entrance.

Here’s what this should all look like.

If you either don’t have Fiery Furnace Pots or simply don’t want to incur the wrath of the beast, go around the opposite of the entrance, and the walls are actually low enough for you to climb up them and jump over into the area quite easily.

Of the two methods, the second one is clearly easier—and probably unintentional, but we’re not complaining!

Wall ahead, climbing required. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Ruins of Unte conquered, acquire the Bloodsucking Cracked Tear in the same area, and keep a mental list of every Remembrance boss in Shadow of the Erdtree.

