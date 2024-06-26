How to get Impenetrable Thorns in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

You’re not short of Sorceries in Elden Ring, and Shadow of the Erdtree throws many more into the mix. The Impenetrable Thorns are certainly up there as one of the best, so let’s track it down.

Elden Ring is a pretty labyrinth of lush landscapes and puzzle-laden pathways. One second, you’re riding through Cerulean Coasts‘ field of flowers, and the next, you’re figuring out how to avoid falling off a cliff.

Shadow of the Erdtree‘s Shadow Keep is a great example of this, and its complex structure holds many secrets—including the sought-after Impenetrable Thorns Sorcery.

How to get Impenetrable Thorns in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Impenetrable Thorns. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Impenetrable Thorns Sorcery pickup is on a hidden ledge outside in Shadow Keep, a few floors up from off the ground. The attack is reminiscent of the Scadutree Avatar boss—and if you’ve fought it, you know why everyone is so eager to have and use it!

This is one of those items you could easily miss when playing Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, as it’s cunningly hidden. To make things easier, here’s a quick guide showing you how to get it:

Fast travel to the Storehouse, First Floor Grace in Shadow Keep. From the Grace, go around the other side of the statue, up the stairs, make your way through the bookcase maze and go up two flights of wooden stairs. Go up another two sets of wooden stairs and turn right up the slightly smaller wooden stairs. Run along the platform, and jump onto the feet of the prone statue hanging in the middle of the room. Run up its body, and jump onto the platform with the Storehouse, Fourth Floor Grace. Go through the open doorways, go outside, turn left, run up the stairs and past the burning boats. Keep going on the same path around the building until you reach an open doorway on the left. Inside, turn right, and run all the way along until you get to two more flights of stairs taking you up—climb up these too. At the top, turn left, but don’t go up the stairs, instead, go past them, and go through the doorway at the end on the right. There’s a switch in this area for you to pull, do so, and the building’s internal structure changes around. Do a 180 from the switch and jump onto the newly accessible wooden platform on your left in the middle of the room. Keep climbing up, jump on the stone creature’s back to take you across the room, and hop off onto a new floor with a State of Marika in front of you. Walk through the doorway, walk up to the ledge’s edge in front of you, and slowly fall off onto the concealed ledge beneath you. The Impenetrable Thorns Sorcery is located on a dead body behind you.

I understand this is trickier than usual to follow—given the deepness of Shadow Keep’s design—so here’s a video from step six onward.

Here’s how to do it. Video by Dot Esports

I hope this helps you find what you need. If you’re looking for more help, check out how to get the Sword of Light, as well as how to get Jolan’s armor.

