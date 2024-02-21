Category:
Elden Ring

All new weapons shown in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer

The Erdtree DLC introduces a whole new set of weapons.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 06:20 pm
Elden Ring Erdtree DLX
Image via FromSoftware

To celebrate Elden Ring’s second anniversary, FromSoftware finally dropped the long-awaited Shadow of the Erdtree DLC reveal trailer, which showed off new weapons and bosses.

Recommended Videos

Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree is now set to launch on Friday, June 21, and has four different versions available for pre-order. In an interview with Eurogamer, FromSoft boss Hidetaka Miyazaki explained that the DLC picks up right where the original story left off in a brand new map packed full of field areas and dungeons to explore.

Miyazaki also confirmed there will be over 10 new boss fights, equipment, and skills to help defeat the fearsome foes, as well as plenty more Shadow of the Erdtree weapons.

Every new weapon in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer

Lightning sword Elden Ring
We can’t wait to get our hands on this sword. Image via FromSoftware

Eight new weapon categories are being added in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Elden Ring already had 32 different types of weapons, including swords, axes, hammers, bows, and more, so it’s a big jump again. Players also can upgrade weapons and add skills to them to deal with progressively harder enemies.

Historically, FromSoftware ups the difficulty in expansions, so Elden Ring players are definitely going to need all the help they can get. Let’s take a look at a few of the new additions.

So far in the gameplay trailer, we saw:

  • Dual-edged Monster Hunter-style blade
  • Fire crossbow
  • Area-of-effect spell
  • Jump-kicks (may be a skill rather than a weapon)

When going up against Messmer the Impaler, the Tarnished in the trailer uses what appears to be a dual-edged weapon that resembles a glaive from Monster Hunter, or some type of spear. The trailer also showed it will be possible to throw objects.

A crossbow that fires flame projectiles and a new Elden Ring spell that appears to affect multiple mob enemies at once were also both shown.

Flame sword Elden Ring
It’s hard to tell what exactly this new weapon is. Image via FromSoftware

The trailer showed that it’s now possible to jump in the air and kick the enemy in the face, though this could be a skill rather than a new weapon. It’s unclear if the ability also makes it possible to use fists, but this would be a refreshing change of pace from the usual weapons.

Elden ring fists
Sometimes, bringing fists to a sword fight works. Image via Fromsoftware

We’ll update players as more Erdtree DLC weapons are revealed.

related content
Read Article 5 things you might have missed in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree lion boss with glowing blue eyes
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
5 things you might have missed in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – Who is Messmer the Impaler?
Messmer the Impaler elden ring
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – Who is Messmer the Impaler?
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 21, 2024
Read Article All new bosses shown in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer
woman sitting in a chair in the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree trailer
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
All new bosses shown in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Who is Miquella in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?
A screenshot of Miquella in his cocoon in Elden Ring
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Who is Miquella in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How much does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree cost? Pre-order prices, listed
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree screencap with a huge temple shown in the background dropped over by that traditional, recognizable golden glow of the Elden Ring.
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
How much does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree cost? Pre-order prices, listed
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article 5 things you might have missed in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree lion boss with glowing blue eyes
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
5 things you might have missed in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – Who is Messmer the Impaler?
Messmer the Impaler elden ring
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – Who is Messmer the Impaler?
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 21, 2024
Read Article All new bosses shown in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer
woman sitting in a chair in the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree trailer
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
All new bosses shown in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Who is Miquella in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?
A screenshot of Miquella in his cocoon in Elden Ring
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Who is Miquella in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How much does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree cost? Pre-order prices, listed
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree screencap with a huge temple shown in the background dropped over by that traditional, recognizable golden glow of the Elden Ring.
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
How much does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree cost? Pre-order prices, listed
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 21, 2024

Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.