All new weapons shown in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer

To celebrate Elden Ring’s second anniversary, FromSoftware finally dropped the long-awaited Shadow of the Erdtree DLC reveal trailer, which showed off new weapons and bosses.

Recommended Videos

Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree is now set to launch on Friday, June 21, and has four different versions available for pre-order. In an interview with Eurogamer, FromSoft boss Hidetaka Miyazaki explained that the DLC picks up right where the original story left off in a brand new map packed full of field areas and dungeons to explore.

Miyazaki also confirmed there will be over 10 new boss fights, equipment, and skills to help defeat the fearsome foes, as well as plenty more Shadow of the Erdtree weapons.

Every new weapon in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer

We can’t wait to get our hands on this sword. Image via FromSoftware

Eight new weapon categories are being added in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Elden Ring already had 32 different types of weapons, including swords, axes, hammers, bows, and more, so it’s a big jump again. Players also can upgrade weapons and add skills to them to deal with progressively harder enemies.

Historically, FromSoftware ups the difficulty in expansions, so Elden Ring players are definitely going to need all the help they can get. Let’s take a look at a few of the new additions.

So far in the gameplay trailer, we saw:

Dual-edged Monster Hunter-style blade

Fire crossbow

Area-of-effect spell

Jump-kicks (may be a skill rather than a weapon)

When going up against Messmer the Impaler, the Tarnished in the trailer uses what appears to be a dual-edged weapon that resembles a glaive from Monster Hunter, or some type of spear. The trailer also showed it will be possible to throw objects.

A crossbow that fires flame projectiles and a new Elden Ring spell that appears to affect multiple mob enemies at once were also both shown.

It’s hard to tell what exactly this new weapon is. Image via FromSoftware

The trailer showed that it’s now possible to jump in the air and kick the enemy in the face, though this could be a skill rather than a new weapon. It’s unclear if the ability also makes it possible to use fists, but this would be a refreshing change of pace from the usual weapons.

Sometimes, bringing fists to a sword fight works. Image via Fromsoftware

We’ll update players as more Erdtree DLC weapons are revealed.