How to get Jolan’s armor in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Jolan, a character tied to Count Ymir and the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, has one of the coolest-looking armor sets in all of FromSoftware’s games. Naturally, you may be wondering how to get it, so here’s the full guide on obtaining Jolan’s armor set in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Where to find Jolan’s armor in Shadow of the Erdtree

Jolan’s armor set is located in the Bonny Gaol dungeon, which you’ll need to navigate to by first going to the Bonny Village (where you can find the O Mother gesture) and then heading south across the bridge. Follow the path straight until the edge of the cliff and the Bonny Gaol dungeon should be on your right. You don’t have to defeat the dungeon’s boss to find the armor; just follow our video tour through the area to uncover this fancy set.

Jolan’s armor set is easily obtainable by rushing through the Bonny Gaol dungeon. Video by Dot Esports

How to get Jolan’s sword in Shadow of the Erdtree

To complete the full set, you’ll also need to have the fantastic Sword of Night that Jolan carries around with her. This weapon is part of the quest at the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. We have a full separate guide on how to clear Count Ymir’s quest and unlock Jolan’s sword. Follow the step-by-step instructions and keep in mind that it can take some time as this quest requires the player to go from one side of the map to the other and has an incredibly challenging boss fight at the end.

