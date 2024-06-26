How to get the Bloodsucking Cracked Tear in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Upgrade your Flask of Wondrous Physick with the Bloodsucking Cracked Tear—which you get only in Elden Ring‘s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC content.

Recommended Videos

The Flask of Wondrous Physick has a great name and has even better intentions. Elden Ring‘s one-time-use-per-life potion enables your player to imbue a magical concoction and receive two huge stat-boosting benefits for a short while.

Tears are commonplace in the Elden Ring base game, but in Shadow of the Erdtree, they can only be obtained in a very specific way—defeating Furnace Golems.

Bloodsucking Cracked Tear location in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Picture one. Screenshot by Dot Esports Picture two. Screenshot by Dot Esports Picture three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bloodsucking Cracked Tear is found in the Ruins of Unte after defeating the Furnace Golem in the area. Once defeated, the Tear is one of the items the creature drops—along with the Furnace Visage crafting material.

If this is your first Tear hunt in Shadow of the Erdtree, or you need help locating the area, here’s a quick guide to help:

Progress through Shadow of the Erdtree until you reach Shadow Keep—the home of Messmer and Commander Gaius. You now need to know the tricky method required to find the secret stone coffin in the castle. Enter the coffin, and a cutscene will play out. When you regain control of your character, walk forward, and you should encounter the Castle Watering Hole Grace—as shown in picture one above. I recommend you mount your steed, and you now need to sprint over to the Furnace Golem on the floor. Get close enough, and it awakens to become a very aggressive enemy. To defeat it, you need to get to high ground—shown in picture three. Throw Hefty Fire Pots into its fiery head. Do so enough times and it will be enough to slay the monster—dropping the Bloodsucking Cracked Tear in the process.

Expand your Shadow of the Erdtree horizons even further by learning how to get Impenetrable Thorns, as well as how to get to Bonny Village.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy