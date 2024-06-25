How to get to Bonny Village in Elden Ring Shadow or the Erdtree

Many Elden Ring players may conceivably fail to ever find Bonny Village in Shadow of the Erdtree; however, follow this guide, and you’ll get there shortly.

The Cerulean Coast is a glorious, hard-to-find area, as is Shadow of the Erdtree‘s Abyssal Woods (albeit with some untouchable monsters). Bonny Village is another area that falls into the category.

It’s a fun area that forks off into several other huge locations in themselves, so let’s uncover Bonny Village for you in Shadow of the Erdtree.

How to get to Bonny Village in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Moorth Ruins. Screenshot by Dot Esports Bonny Village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bonny Village is easily accessible via the Moorth Ruins Grace. You’ll just need to clear Rellana, Twin Moon Knight in Castle Ensis to access that site of grace.

The reason Bonny Village is such an obscure location to find is because its main access point is so well hidden. Follow these instructions below to find the secret entrance to Bonny Village:

Progress through Shadow of the Erdtree until you beat Rellana, Twin Moon Knight. Find and activate the Highroad Cross Grace after leaving Castle Ensis. Go down the hill to the right, and you shouldn’t miss the Moorth Ruins Grace. From it, head in a straight line southeast past the wandering group of enemies until you reach a slanted house with an open doorway. Go inside, and the stairs lead down to a giant depression in the ground. Using your mount, carefully negotiate the various drops until you reach the very bottom of the hole. Ride through the linear cave and climb the ladder at the end. Exit the opening at the top, and you should see the Bonny Village Grace.

Here’s how to get from Moorth Ruins to the giant hole in the ground—leading directly to Bonny Village.

