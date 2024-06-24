In Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, FromSoftware continues its tradition of hiding entire regions behind obscure and easily missed puzzles.

The Shaman Village, a stunning flowery hidden area in the top-right corner of the map, epitomizes this tradition. A brightly lit area adorned with colorful flowers stands out against Elden Ring‘s usually darker landscapes. With gorgeous visuals and a delightful OST to accompany it, the Shaman Village is a sight to behold in Shadow of the Erdtree, and here’s how to access it.

Shaman Village location in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Through the Shadow Keep. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Shaman Village is in the northeast corner of the Land of Shadow map in the Shadow of the Erdtree. If you need help piecing the map together, check out our all-map fragment locations guide. This peninsula lies above the eastern side of the Scadu Altus, just north of the Cathedral of Manus Metyr.

You won’t come here for the main story, but the Shaman Village is crucial to completing Count Ymir’s questline.

How to get to the Shaman Village in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The entrance to the Shaman Village is in the Shadow Keep, near the Shadow Keep, Back Gate Site of Grace in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

To unlock the path, you must perform the “O Mother” Gesture in front of a statue of Marika by this Site of Grace. Doing so moves the statue aside, revealing the path into the Shaman Village.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Get the “O Mother” Gesture

Becoming a worshipper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the “O Mother” Gesture from a small statue north of Bonny Village in Scadu Altus in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

To reach Bonny Village, head to Moorth Ruins east of the Highroad Cross and drop into the large hole on the south side of the ruins.

From the Bonny Village Site of Grace, head north, hugging the cliff. Use Torrent to jump over the ravine and continue north. Here, you can find a headless statue performing the “O Mother” Gesture. Loot the statue to get the Gesture.

Find the Marika Statue

Open up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Marika Statue, reach the Shadow Keep, Back Gate Site of Grace in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Navigate through the Specimen Storehouse to the Loft region. Then, take the next two elevators down, and you’ll find the Site of Grace. The Marika statue is in the room to the right of the Grace.

Perform the “O Mother” Gesture in front of the Marika statue in the Shadow Keep to unlock the path to the Shaman Village.

